KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- The former coach of a two-time Olympic badminton quarterfinalist has been banned from the sport for four years for betting on games courtside.

The Badminton World Federation said Joachim Persson placed bets on his mobile phone during a match at the Japan Open last year -- played two weeks after the Paris Olympics -- and did not cooperate with investigators.

A document detailing the verdict Tuesday said Persson was spotted and filmed by a player making the in-game bets and displayed "a mixture of 'shock' and 'emotion'" when confronted.

Persson, who was the European Championship singles silver medalist for Denmark in 2008, was then fired by Anders Antonsen as his coach.

Antonsen is now the world No. 3 and was a quarterfinalist in singles at the past two Olympics.

"This latest decision is a timely reminder that betting on badminton in any capacity will not be tolerated, as well as highlighting the importance of reporting such wrongdoing," the Malaysia-based governing body said in a statement.

A four-year ban was imposed because of aggravated circumstances including Persson having previously served a ban for betting, using a proxy online gambling account under a false name and having access to inside information as a coach at the tournament.

Investigators said checks with the betting provider showed the account Persson used placed nine bets on the game in Tokyo for a total of 5,205 Danish krone ($810). Seven bets won for a return of 9,821 krone ($1,530), the published verdict said.