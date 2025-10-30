How to watch the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN will have wall-to-wall coverage of the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, including analysis from Olympian Clayton Young. The top American in the 2025 World Championships marathon will follow the race leaders along the 26.2-mile course. SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm will lead the way as ESPN delivers coverage on ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes and in the ESPN App.

Here are key facts about the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Sunday, Nov. 2

7 a.m.: Prerace coverage in the ESPN App and in the streaming hub

8 a.m.: Race on ESPN2 and in the streaming hub

8 a.m.: Spanish language broadcast on ESPN3 (also available in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com)

11:30 a.m.: Continuing coverage in the ESPN App and in the streaming hub

Monday, Nov. 3

8 a.m.: Spanish-language broadcast reair on ESPN Deportes