LONDON -- The World Anti-Doping Agency confirmed on Thursday it is looking into a leak about an investigation that resulted in the agency clearing 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The agency has defended its decision to clear the swimmers of doping. It said it had agreed with Chinese anti-doping authorities who found the swimmers' samples were contaminated.

The existence of the investigation by China and WADA had been kept under wraps before The New York Times and German broadcaster ARD reported on it last year.

ARD reported Wednesday that the agency was looking for the person who tipped off the news media about the investigation. The move is unusual because WADA encourages and relies on whistleblowers to root out doping.

Günter Younger, director of Intelligence and Investigations at WADA, confirmed it had launched Operation Puncture to learn about the leak, but denied it was looking for the person who blew the whistle.

"We're not chasing the whistleblower," Younger told reporters at a media event in London. "What we want to try to find out is how the leak happened and what was the motivation of the leak."

Younger touted the agency's strong whistleblower protections and said it was policy not to reveal ongoing investigations to protect those who may unfairly be accused of drug use.

He said he believed the leak was politically motivated and he wants to prevent that from happening again, but would not do anything to endanger the whistleblower.

The Chinese swimming case has been a flashpoint of controversy in sport and WADA has been criticized by athletes, sports governing bodies and groups dedicated to fighting the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Among the biggest critics have been anti-doping and government leaders in the United States, where the government has refused to pay its annual dues to WADA worth more than $3.6 million.