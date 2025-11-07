Open Extended Reactions

Biathlon star Julia Simon will be allowed to compete at next year's Winter Olympics after receiving a six-month ban, including five months suspended, for stealing money from a teammate, the French ski federation (FFS) said Thursday.

The suspension came after Simon was found guilty of theft and credit card fraud by a French court last month and handed a three-month suspended prison sentence.

The court ruling had left a question mark over her participation at the Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo. The ski federation's disciplinary commission decided to suspend most of her sporting ban, allowing her to return to competition in time for the Games, which begin Feb. 6.

Simon was also handed a 30,000 euros ($34,600) fine, with 15,000 euros suspended. The amount must be paid within six months to the federation and will be used to support the training of young biathletes.

The decision takes effect on Nov. 7, meaning Simon can compete on the World Cup circuit in the build-up to the Olympics.

Simon and the federation can appeal the decision.

Simon was accused of repeatedly using the bank card of her teammate Justine Braisaz-Bouchet and that of a French team staff member to make online purchases totaling more than 2,000 euros. She admitted the thefts and offered apologies to the victims.

"I can't explain it. I don't remember doing it. I can't make sense of it," Simon said during her trial.

Simon has claimed 10 world titles and won an Olympic silver medal for France in the mixed relay at the 2022 Beijing Games.