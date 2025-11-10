The International Olympic Committee said on Monday that "no decisions have been taken yet" amid reports transgender athletes could be banned from the female category in all Olympic events.

The Times reported on Monday that athletes born male were set to be barred, after a scientific review found male advantages remained even after athletes took steps to reduce testosterone levels.

The formation of a working group looking at the protection of the female category was one of the first acts of new IOC president Kirsty Coventry when she formally succeeded Thomas Bach in June.

The IOC confirmed on Monday that its medical and scientific director Dr. Jane Thornton had updated IOC members last week on the initial findings of a scientific review, but a spokesperson said: "The working group is continuing its discussions on this topic and no decisions have been taken yet. Further information will be provided in due course."

The IOC has previously left other sports to set their own policies around transgender inclusion, with its 2021 framework stating there should be "no presumption of advantage" pertaining to trans athletes.

Coventry said in June she hoped the new working group could "find consensus" and give all Olympic sports clear guidance.

Athletics and boxing have already introduced mandatory sex testing for athletes wishing to enter their female categories.

Reports on Monday said the IOC's new policy could be announced early next year, possibly at the IOC session in Milan ahead of the Winter Olympics.

In February, United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in female sports categories, a policy he intends to apply at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.