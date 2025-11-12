Open Extended Reactions

For the first time in Olympic history, the fastest woman in the world will be crowned on the first official day of competition at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The women's 100-meter final will cap a day of competition that will begin with the first gold medal of the Games being awarded on Venice Beach in the women's triathlon, which last opened Olympic competition in Sydney in 2000. Day 1 will also feature the most women's finals held in a single day at the Olympics.

"The women's 100 meters will be one of the most-watched events, and we wanted to start with a showcase of the fastest females in the world," Shana Ferguson, chief of sport and Games delivery for LA28, said on a media call.

The L.A. 2028 schedule also ends with a packed weekend that organizers are referring to as "Super Saturday." The penultimate day of competition will feature 26 finals across 23 sports, including 15 gold- and bronze-medal matches in team sports and finals for 15 individual sports.

Holding the 100-meter final on the opening day of competition will require the women to run every round on the same day instead of across two days as is typical at the Olympics.

"We spoke at length with my athlete commission, and it was a largely positive conversation," said LA28 chief athlete officer Janet Evans, a four-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming. "There are trade-offs, but it's incredible to be the preeminent event on the first night of competition inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum."

Since 1972, athletics events have highlighted the second week of the Games, while swimming has traditionally anchored the first week. The last time athletics debuted in the Olympic schedule before swimming was 1968 in Mexico City. But because SoFi Stadium -- renamed to 2028 Stadium during the Olympics -- will host the opening ceremony and all swimming competitions, organizers will need time to flip the stadium into a swimming venue.

Evans said having athletics and swimming swap schedules will create opportunities for athletes in both sports. She said the athletes she spoke with were agreeable to the changes but wanted ample time to adjust their training.

"Not having swimming in the first week is a big change from what I've known," Evans said. "But having the opportunity for 38,000 fans to watch my favorite sport in 2028 Stadium is incredible. The schedule change also gives the swimmers the opportunity to go to the opening ceremony and have a different Olympic experience."

In Los Angeles, women will account for more than 50% of all athletes for the first time in Olympic history. The Los Angeles Games will feature nearly 11,200 athletes competing in 51 sports, more than in any previous Olympics.