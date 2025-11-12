Open Extended Reactions

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Organizers of traditional snow and ice sports say they do not want events from summer federations added to their Winter Olympics program.

Cyclocross and cross-country running -- even indoor sports -- have been suggested as additions to the 2030 Winter Games hosted in the French Alps and Nice.

Those would be unwelcome "piecemeal proposals," the Winter Olympic Federations said in a statement Wednesday.

"The Winter Olympic Federations are firm in our belief that such an approach would dilute the brand, heritage, and identity that make the Olympic Winter Games unique -- a celebration of sports practiced on snow and ice, with distinct culture, athletes, and fields of play," said the group of sports including skiing, skating, biathlon, curling, luge, bobsled and skeleton.

A review of the Winter Games program and other issues was started by International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry after she formally took office in June.

The winter program, with 116 medal events, has room to expand compared with the squeezed Summer Games, which had 329 in Paris last year.

Adding cyclocross and cross-country running, which typically are raced on mud, would mean amending the Olympic Charter, which requires Winter Games sports to be played on snow and ice.

"Innovation should focus on evolving existing winter sports to attract broader participation and audiences while enhancing the appeal of the Olympic Winter Games," said Ivo Ferriani, who represents winter sports on the IOC executive board as president of the bobsled and skeleton federation.

Ferriani noted the addition of ski mountaineering, or skimo, which makes its Olympic debut in February at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.