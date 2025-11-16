Open Extended Reactions

Two-time world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara wound up on top of the podium at Skate America on Saturday night, just as the Japanese pairs skaters have so often on the Grand Prix stage throughout their illustrious careers.

Kevin Aymoz topped the men's podium for the first time after a long, difficult journey of his own.

The six-time French champion has competed in figure skating's biggest events more than a dozen times, and four times Aymoz had come away with a silver medal at a Grand Prix event. But with a strong free skate in Lake Placid, New York, he was able to edge out Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov and Japan's Kazuki Tomono for gold.

"It's just beautiful," Aymoz said through tears in the kiss-and-cry area.

He finished with 253.53 points -- a good score, albeit one well off the mark that will win the Olympics when they take place in Milan, Italy, in February. Shaidorov ended with 251.09 points for silver and Tomono crashed to bronze with 245.57.

Miura and Kihara overcame a mistake on their opening side-by-side jump combination on a day in which it seemed every pairs team had some sort of calamity. The silver medalists from last year's Grand Prix Final ended with 215.99 points, which allowed them to easily leapfrog short-program winners Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava.

"We made a major mistake yesterday in the short and that did make it hard for me just mentally for the free program," Miura said. "We did end up making a small mistake [Saturday] but I'm still very proud of ourselves."

Rinka Watanabe also delivered for Japan as the women's event began with their short program earlier Saturday. The silver medalist at Skate America last year scored 74.35 points to give her a slim lead over reigning world champ Alysa Liu of the United States.