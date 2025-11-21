Dog shows on ESPN: November, December 2025 schedule

Open Extended Reactions

While plenty of canines will cozy up with their humans this holiday season, a competitive bunch will try to take home top prizes at dog shows taking place in November and December. From skill-based competitions (AKC Agility Invitational) to pups making a splash (AKC Diving Dogs: Santa Splash), dogs of all "furry-ities" will be on display.

"Howl" will each contestant fare? Check out key facts about upcoming dog shows on ESPN below:

What is the November and December dog show schedule on ESPN?

*All times Eastern

Sunday, Nov. 23

1 p.m., AKC UpDog Invitational, ESPN2

7 p.m., AKC Northeast Agility Championship, ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Noon, AKC Diving Dogs: Santa Splash, ESPN App

3 p.m., Space Coast KC of Palm Bay Dog Show, ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Noon, AKC Diving Dogs: Santa Splash, ESPN App

3 p.m., Brevard Kennel Club Dog Show, ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 11

Noon, AKC Diving Dogs: Santa Splash, ESPN App

3 p.m., Central Florida Kennel Club Dog Show, ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 12

Noon, AKC Agility Invitational, ESPN App

Noon, AKC Diving Dogs: Santa Splash, ESPN App

3 p.m., AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy & Junior Stakes, ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 13

Noon, AKC Diving Dogs: Santa Splash, ESPN App

Noon, AKC Agility Invitational, ESPN App

5 p.m., AKC National Championship Dog Show presented by Royal Canin, ESPN App

How can fans tune in?

All events will be available in the ESPN streaming hub.

Where can fans learn more information about dog shows and agility competitions?

Fans can check out this handy FAQ for details on how the events work.