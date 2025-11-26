Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Overall World Cup skiing champion Federica Brignone was back training on snow Wednesday for the first time since she broke multiple bones in her left leg nearly eight months ago.

It still remains to be seen if she can compete for host Italy at the Milan Cortina Olympics in February.

Brignone completed a few runs on non-racing skis in Cervinia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation said.

Brignone was injured in a giant slalom crash at the Italian championships on April 3 -- meaning she hadn't been on snow for 237 days.

She also won the downhill and giant slalom World Cup titles last season; and was second in the super-G rankings.

Women's Alpine skiing at the Feb. 6-22 Olympics will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo.