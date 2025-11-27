Transgender athlete 'dishonest,' says 'robbed' World's Strongest Woman

Open Extended Reactions

British strongwoman Andrea Thompson has said she was "robbed" of her winning moment after being retroactively crowned the World's Strongest Woman when it emerged that the original champion was a transgender woman who was ineligible to compete.

Thompson was elevated to the title after officials disqualified American Jammie Booker on the grounds that the athlete was "biologically male," a violation of the Official Strongman Games' rule requiring competitors to enter the category matching their biological sex recorded at birth.

The competition in Arlington, Texas, initially ended with Thompson finishing second, but hours later she learned the podium celebration she had missed should have belonged to her.

"It was overshadowed by somebody who shouldn't have been there," Thompson told BBC Sport.

"I was very frustrated and angry. She lied and was very dishonest, and took away a lot of things from a lot of women.

"The lady that came 11th didn't get the chance to do the third day ... to have the top 10 status in the world."

Jammie Booker celebrates on the podium, with Britain's Andrea Thompson beside her, before the officials' disqualification. Official Strongman Instagram

Organisers said they disqualified Booker after confirming the athlete was "biologically male who now identifies as female."

Booker had previously competed at least twice in women's strength events this year, winning the Rainier Classic in June and finishing second at North America's Strongest Woman in July.

Thompson, who also won the world title in 2018, said she had no reason during the event to question Booker's eligibility. "There was nothing at all during the competition -- no-one had any reason to suspect anything," Thompson told ITV News.

Thompson said she and others initially welcomed Booker as a new competitor, noting, "every woman is welcome, so having someone who is a little bit taller, a bit bigger, we just thought this is a new face and we welcome them." She added that she hoped to speak with Booker despite her frustration.

Officials at Strongman said an investigation is underway. A statement on their website said: "Had we been aware, or had this been declared at any point before or during the competition, this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Women's Open category."

They reiterated their commitment to fairness and said they were "disappointed" the controversy overshadowed the achievements of the legitimate competitors.