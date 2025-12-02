        <
          Athletes Unlimited Softball League holds expansion and allocation draft

          Sam Landry pitches for the Volts. Athletes Unlimited Softball
          • ESPN.com
          Dec 2, 2025, 12:05 AM

          After wrapping up its inaugural season, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League is expanding from its original four teams to six. That expansion kicks off on Dec. 1, with an expansion draft for players already in the AUSL, followed by an allocation draft for new players.

          The two new expansion teams -- Cascade and Oklahoma City Spark -- will pick from a pool of unprotected players from the other four teams. Each team will select five players, with any unselected players going back to their original teams. The allocation draft will follow and will feature all six teams selecting players not currently on an AUSL roster.

          The draft will be broadcast on ESPNU (7 p.m. ET) and on the AUSL streaming hub. Check out the picks and some highlights below.

          The expansion draft picks

          No. 1: Spark -- Utility Maya Brady

          No. 2: Cascade -- Pitcher Sam Landry

          No. 3: Cascade -- Pitcher Carley Hoover

          No. 4: Spark -- Utility Sydney McKinney

          No. 5: Spark -- Sydney Romero

          Who is available in the allocation draft?

          Former Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo is one of the biggest names available. But she's not the only player on the list for the allocation draft. The AUSL has a full list of players available on its website.