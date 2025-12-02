After wrapping up its inaugural season, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League is expanding from its original four teams to six. That expansion kicks off on Dec. 1, with an expansion draft for players already in the AUSL, followed by an allocation draft for new players.
The two new expansion teams -- Cascade and Oklahoma City Spark -- will pick from a pool of unprotected players from the other four teams. Each team will select five players, with any unselected players going back to their original teams. The allocation draft will follow and will feature all six teams selecting players not currently on an AUSL roster.
The draft will be broadcast on ESPNU (7 p.m. ET) and on the AUSL streaming hub. Check out the picks and some highlights below.
The expansion draft picks
No. 1: Spark -- Utility Maya Brady
No. 2: Cascade -- Pitcher Sam Landry
No. 3: Cascade -- Pitcher Carley Hoover
No. 4: Spark -- Utility Sydney McKinney
No. 5: Spark -- Sydney Romero
Who is available in the allocation draft?
Former Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo is one of the biggest names available. But she's not the only player on the list for the allocation draft. The AUSL has a full list of players available on its website.