After wrapping up its inaugural season, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League is expanding from its original four teams to six. That expansion kicks off on Dec. 1, with an expansion draft for players already in the AUSL, followed by an allocation draft for new players.

The two new expansion teams -- Cascade and Oklahoma City Spark -- will pick from a pool of unprotected players from the other four teams. Each team will select five players, with any unselected players going back to their original teams. The allocation draft will follow and will feature all six teams selecting players not currently on an AUSL roster.

The draft will be broadcast on ESPNU (7 p.m. ET) and on the AUSL streaming hub. Check out the picks and some highlights below.

The expansion draft picks

No. 1: Spark -- Utility Maya Brady