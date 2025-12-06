Open Extended Reactions

TRONDHEIM, Norway -- Olympic cross country skiing champion Jessie Diggins of the United States earned her 30th World Cup victory by winning a 20-kilometer skiathlon Saturday.

The 34-year-old Diggins has won three Olympic medals, including the first cross country Olympic gold medal for the United States with teammate Kikkan Randall in 2018. She is planning to retire after the 2025-26 season.

The Minnesota native started her final season last week in Ruka, Finland. She will compete in the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February and end her career at the Stifel Lake Placid Finals in Lake Placid, New York, from March 19-22.

All the emotions in Trondheim. 🇺🇸🤝🇳🇴 @jessdiggs takes home her 30th World Cup win in today's 20k skiathlon & and continues her lead in the overall World Cup standings ☝️#stifelusskiteam pic.twitter.com/OFznyQzest — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) December 6, 2025

Diggins first made the national team in 2011. She won her first individual World Cup race in 2016. Her upcoming Olympic trip will be her fourth.

She has won three FIS crystal globes and has seven world championship medals.