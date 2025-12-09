Open Extended Reactions

LYON, France -- The chief operating officer of the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in France is stepping down.

French organizers said in a statement Tuesday that Anne Murac has decided to leave the role, less than six months after her appointment. They said Murac played "a key role" in the implementation, structuring and operational organization of the project.

"Her commitment has undeniably helped lay solid foundations for the upcoming operational phases," organizers said.

No reason was given for her departure.

With more than four years before the event begins, organizers have ample time to find a replacement. They downplayed the possible impact of her resignation, saying the organizing committee is structured and "remains fully focused on continuing its activities, particularly within the operations team. A recruitment process will be launched as soon as possible."

Still, Murac's exit marks the latest setback for a project already facing opposition from critics who have launched legal action to demand a public debate on the Games.

The 2030 French Alps Olympics must tie together snow and sliding venues in the mountains with skating and curling arenas among the palm trees on the Riviera coastal city Nice.

The French bid was quickly assembled in 2023 and approved by the International Olympic Committee last July on the eve of a successful Summer Games in Paris. The IOC granted an exceptional delay to secure guarantees from the French government as the 2030 Winter Games is on the tightest of time scales with just 5½ years between the hosting award and the opening ceremony.

The French project is led by Edgar Grospiron, a freestyle skiing gold medalist in 1992 when France last hosted the Winter Games and a late hire as president of the organizing committee.