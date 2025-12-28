Open Extended Reactions

Cole Hutson, a standout defenseman for the U.S. World Junior team, was taken off the ice on a stretcher and briefly hospitalized after being struck by a puck against Switzerland on Saturday night in a preliminary-round game in the IIHF World Junior Championship at St. Paul, Minnesota.

USA Hockey said Hutson was discharged from a local hospital and rejoined his teammates at the arena. He is considered day-to-day.

With 8:59 left in the second period, a shot by Swiss defenseman Gian Meier appeared to hit Hutson near the back of his helmet, causing him to fall to the ice on his side. Teammates quickly surrounded Hutson, who was removed from the ice on a stretcher.

USA coach Bob Motzko said he didn't believe the puck struck Hutson on the head.

The coach praised his team for keeping its focus after the incident, as the U.S. held a 1-0 lead on the Swiss at that point. The U.S. won the preliminary-round game to move to 2-0 in the tournament.

Team USA's Cole Hutson was stretchered off the ice Saturday after appearing to take a puck to the back of his helmet. He was briefly hospitalized and later rejoined the team. AP Photo/Matt Krohn

"It was a scary situation, no question," Motzko said. "It's a very close group of guys, and they responded. It knocks you back. The building was silent. But the good news is that he was released and is back with us."

Hutson, 19, is in his second season at Boston University after leading all first-year players in points (46) and assists (32) last season. He was a member of the U.S. team that won World Junior gold at the 2025 tournament in Ottawa, becoming the first defenseman to lead the tournament in points (11).

Hutson is one of the top prospects for the Washington Capitals, who selected him 43rd in 2024 in the NHL draft. He's the younger brother of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year last season.