Calendar 2026: Commonwealth & Asian Games, Chess World Championships, Cricket, Football & Hockey World Cups and more

After a low-key 2025 with few high-ticket events, 2026 will kick off a storm into the next Olympic cycle, as India's best athletes will feature in the Commonwealth Games (23 July to August 02) and the Asian Games (September 19 to October 04).

India plays host to the Badminton World Championships as well as the Men's T20 World Cup this year. There are also the Candidates Tournaments and the World Championship in chess, with India also featuring in the Hockey World Cup in August. The biggest event worldwide in 2026 however, remains the FIFA World Cup (June 11 to July 19).

Here's the 2026 calendar to keep track of big tournaments and ESPN India's coverage:

2025-26 Indian Women's League - Phase 1, Football in Kolkata, India: December 20 to January 09

The IWL will be played in two phases this year, as eight teams vie for the title.

2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Football in Morocco: December 21 to January 18

2025-26 Women's Hockey India League: December 28 to January 10

The WHIL continues into its second season, albeit in a truncated form with only four teams participating.

2026 WTT Youth Contender, Table Tennis in Vadodara, India: January 02-05

2025-26 Men's Hockey India League: January 03-26

The HIL returns for another season, albeit with not as much fanfare as last time.

2026 9th National Boxing Championships in Noida, India: January 04-10

With selections for the 2026 CWG and Asiad underway, this tournament would be crucial for India's top boxers.

2026 Bengaluru Open (ATP 125), Tennis in Bengaluru, India: January 05-10

2026 BWF Malaysia Open Super 1000, Badminton in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: January 06-11

The badminton calendar begins once more with the Malaysia Open, with India's best badminton stars aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2025.

2026 WTT Champions, Table Tennis in Doha, Qatar: January 07-11

India's best TT players begin their year in Doha, as the World Table Tennis (WTT) cycle begins.

2026 WTT Feeder, Table Tennis in Vadodara, India: January 07-11

2026 Tata Steel India Rapid & Blitz, Chess in Kolkata, India: January 07-11

Vishy Anand makes his return as India's chess stars kick off 2026.

2026 Women's Premier League, Cricket in India: January 09 to February 05

It's back! After the Indian women's teams heroics, there's more interest than ever in the WPL.

2026 46th World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, USA: January 10

2026 ISSF Asian Championship (Shotgun), Shooting in Doha, Qatar: January 11-22

2026 New Zealand tour of India (5 T20Is, 3 ODIs), Cricket in India: January 11-31

The Indian men's teams first task of the season is taking on a very challenging series against New Zealand.

2026 WTT Star Contender, Table Tennis in Doha, Qatar: January 13-18

2026 BWF India Open Super 750, Badminton in New Delhi, India: January 13-18

After a few complaints regarding conditions last year, India's premier badminton tournament will be hoping for a smoother edition this time.

2025-26 SAFF Futsal Championships (M&W) in Nonthaburi, Thailand: January 13-26

2026 ISSF Grand Prix 10m, Shooting in Ruse, Slovenia: January 14-19

2026 Asian Men's Handball Championship in Kuwait: January 15-29

2026 Pro Wrestling League in India: January 15 to February 01

2026 Tata Steel Tournament, Chess in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands: January 16 to February 01

R Praggnanandhaa will be looking to defend his title, while world champion D Gukesh will hope to avoid the heartbreaks of the last two years.

2026 Mumbai Marathon, Athletics in Mumbai, India: January 18

2026 Australian Open, Tennis in Melbourne, Australia: January 18 to February 01

The tennis Grand Slam calendar year begins in Australia.

2026 BWF Indonesia Masters Super 500, Badminton in Jakarta, Indonesia: January 20-25

2026 Khelo India Winter Games in Leh and Gulmarg, India: January 20-26

2025-26 Santosh Trophy, Football in Assam, India: January 21 to February 08

2026 South Asian Games in Lahore, Pakistan: January 23 to February 06

2026 60th National Cross Country Championships, Athletics in Ranchi, India: January 24

2026 2nd NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament 2025 in Ambaji, India: January 24-31

2026 7th Para Archery National Championship & Classification in Patiala, India: January 27 to February 03

2026 BWF Thailand Masters Super 300, Badminton in Patumwan, Thailand: January 27 to February 01

2025-26 I-League, Footbal in India: TBA

A truncated season for India's second tier of club football, with the dates set to be along the lines of the ISL.

2025-26 I-League 2, Football in India: TBA

The I-League 2 and 3 have been merged, making it 40 teams to play in a zonal format.

2026 Boxam Tournament, Boxing in Spain: February 02-08

2026 ISSF Asian Championship (Rifle/Pistol), Shooting in New Delhi, India: February 02-14

2026 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Qingdao, China, February 03-08

2026 IWLF National Weightlifting Championships in Modinagar, India: February 03-14

2026 ITTF - ATTU Asian Cup, Table Tennis in Haikou, China: February 04-08

After a disappointing showing in 2025, which saw mostly bottom-of-the-group finishes, India's best TT players will be aiming to do better.

2026 Zagreb Open, Wrestling in Zagreb, Croatia: February 05-09

2025-26 FIH Nations Cup, Hockey in TBA: February 05-25

2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy: February 06-22

2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers, Tennis in Bengaluru, India: February 07-08

2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Cricket in India: February 07 to March 08

2026 3rd NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament 2025 in Ernakulam, India: February 07-16

2026 Super Bowl LX, American Football in California, USA: February 08

2026 Chennai Open (ATP 50), Tennis in Chennai, India: February 09-15

2025-26 FIH Pro League (M), Hockey in Rourkela, India: February 10-15

India (M) take on Belgium and Argentina twice in Rourkela.

2026 WTT Star Contender, Table Tennis in Chennai, India: February 10-15

2026 FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship in Weissenhaus, Germany: February 13-15

The first-ever Freestyle World Championship, now with FIDE's blessing. Arjun Erigaisi will look to get one over on Magnus Carlsen.

2025-26 Indian Super League, Football in India: February 14 to TBA

After months of inaction, a truncated ISL season will finally get underway on February 14.

2026 India (W) tour of Australia (1 Test, 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs), Cricket in Australia: February 15 to March 09

2026 Shooting League of India (SLI) in New Delhi, India: February 16-26

Shooting takes it shot at an IPL-style franchise league - will it work?

2026 Delhi Open (ATP 75), Tennis in Delhi, India: February 16-22

2026 WTT Singapore Smash, Table Tennis in Singapore: February 19 to March 01

2025-26 FIH Pro League (M), Hockey in Hobart, Australia: February 21-25

India (M) face two games each against Spain and Australia.

2026 13th Indian Open Race-Walking Competition, Athletics in Chandigarh, India: February 21-22

2026 Pune Challenger (ATP 75), Tennis in Pune, India: February 23 to March 01

2026 BWF German Open Super 300, Badminton in Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany: February 24 to March 01

2026 Saint Louis Masters, Chess in Saint Louis, USA: February 24 to March 02

2026 Prague Chess Festival in Prague, Czechia: February 24 to March 06

2026 Kazaq Kuresi World Championships, Wrestling in New Delhi, India: February 26-27

2026 Muhamet Malo, Wrestling in Tirana, Albania: February 26 to March 02

2026 World Boxing U-19 Futures Cup in Thailand: TBA

2026 AFC Women's Asia Cup, Football in Australia: March 01-21

The Indian women's football team has the chance for glory (and World Cup qualification) - will they take it?

2026 BWF All England Open Badminton Championships Super 1000 in Birmingham, England: March 03-08

2026 Winter Paralympics in Milan, Italy: March 06-15

2026 5th Indian Open Throws Competition, Athletics in Patiala, India: March 07-08

2026 4th NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament 2025 in Mandi/Palampur, India: March 07-15

2026 Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 in Melbourne, Australia: March 08

The 2026 Formula 1 season begins in Australia.

2026 FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad, India: March 08-14

India (W) will be up against England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales and Austria in the batter for World Cup spots.

2026 BWF Swiss Open Super 300, Badminton in Basel, Switzerland: March 10-15

2026 WTT Champions, Table Tennis in Chongqing, China: March 10-15

2026 5th Indian Open Jumps Competition, Athletics in Bengaluru, India: March 14-15

2026 BWF Orleans Masters Super 300, Badminton in Orleans, France: March 17-22

2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Football in Morocco: March 17 to April 03

2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland: March 20-22

2026 Asia Cup Stage 1, Archery in Bangkok, Thailand: March 21-28

2026 1st National Indoor Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar, India: March 24-25

2026 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan: March 25-30

2026 ISSF World Cup (Shotgun), Shooting in Tangier, Morocco: March 25 to April 03

2026 Indian Premier League, Cricket in India: March 26 to May 31

The IPL returns with plenty of changes in the teams.

2026 7th Indian Open 400m Meet, Athletics in Trivandrum, India: March 28

2026 Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia: March 28 to April 11

2026 FIDE Candidates Tournament, Chess in Paphos, Cyprus: March 28 to April 16

R Praggnanandhaa will be amongst those looking to win the right to challenge D Gukesh for the world championship

2026 FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament, Chess in Paphos, Cyprus: March 28 to April 16

Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy and R Vaishali will all feature, aiming to win the tournament to set up a world championship clash against Ju Wenjun.

2026 Final NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament 2025 in Delhi, India: March 29-31

2026 Asia Para Cup Leg 1, Archery in Bangkok, Thailand: March 29 to April 05

2026 ITTF World Cup (M&W), Table Tennis in Macao, China: March 30 to April 05

India have never won a World Cup medal in Table Tennis, and will hope to create a first.

2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier, India (M) vs Hong Kong, Football in TBA: March 31

An inconsequential match, with India already guaranteed to finish bottom of the group.

2026 World Boxing Cup Stage 1 in Brazil: TBA

2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar, India: April 01-10

2026 AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup, Football in Thailand: April 01-18

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 1 in Bengaluru, India: April 04

The first of the AFI's new series - with lower entry marks - taking place all over India to foster participation.

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 2 in Udaipur, India: April 05

2026 ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol), Shooting in Granada, Spain: April 05-13

2026 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China: April 07-12

2026 World Cup Stage 1, Archery in Puebla, Mexico: April 07-12

2026 FIFA International Football (W) Window: April 07-18

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 3 in Sangrur, India: April 11

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 4 in Ranchi, India: April 12

2026 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Brasilia, Brazil: April 12

2026 World Cadet and Youth Rapid Championship, Chess in Banja, Serbia: April 14-21

2026 3rd National Open Relay Competition, Athletics in Chandigarh, India: April 18

2025-26 Indian Women's League - Phase 2, Football in Kolkata, India: April 20 to May 10

The IWL concludes in May after the national team players return from international duty.

2026 Asia Cup Stage 2, Archery in Sulaymaniya, Iraq: April 21-26

2026 24th National Junior Athletics Federation Competition in Mangaluru, India: April 24-26

2026 BWF Thomas & Uber Cup, Badminton in Horsens, Denmark: April 24 to May 03

With question marks around India's badminton bench-strength, can they spring a surprise?

2026 ITTF World Team Championships Finals, Table Tennis in London, England: April 28 to May 10

2026 AFC U-17 Women's Asia Cup, Football in China: April 30 to May 17

2026 U15 & U17 Asian Boxing Championships in Uzbekistan: May 01-16

2026 1st Indian Indoor Open Combined Events & Pole Vault Competition, Athetics in Bhubaneswar, India: May 02-03

2026 World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana: May 02-03

2026 IWF World Junior Championships, Weightlifting in Ismailia, Egypt: May 02-08

2026 ISSF World Cup (Shotgun), Shooting in Almaty, Kazakhstan: May 02-11

2026 Superbet Rapid & Blitz, Chess in Warsaw, Poland: May 03-10

2026 World Cup Stage 2, Archery in Shanghai, China: May 05-10

2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, Football in Saudi Arabia: May 07-24

2026 Diamond League, Athletics in Doha, Qatar: May 08

The Diamond League begins in Doha, where Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to set up the platform for his CWG and Asiad preparations.

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 5 in New Delhi, India: May 09

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 6 in Chennai, India: May 10

2026 BWF Thailand Open Super 500, Badminton in Patumwan, Thailand: May 12-17

2026 Superbet Classic, Chess in Bucharest, Romania: May 12-24

2026 Diamond League, Athletics in Shanghai, China: May 16

2026 BWF Malaysia Masters Super 500, Badminton in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: May 19-24

2025-26 UEFA Europa League Final, Football in Istanbul, Turkey: May 20

2026 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition in Ranchi, India: May 22-25

India's premier athletics competition - the Fed Cup will once more be hosted in the heat of May.

2026 Diamond League, Athletics in Xiamen, China: May 23

2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League Final, Football in Oslo, Norway: May 23

2026 Senior, U17, U15 Asian Belt Wrestling Alysh Championships in New Delhi, India: May 23-25

2026 ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol), Shooting in Munich, Germany: May 24-31

2026 French Open, Tennis in Paris, France: May 24 to June 07

2026 Norway Chess in Stavanger, Norway: May 25 to June 05

2026 BWF Singapore Open Super 750, Badminton in Singapore: May 26-31

2026 Athletics State Meets: May 26 to June 05

2025-26 UEFA Conference League Final, Football in Leipzig, Germany: May 27

2026 India (W) tour of England (3 T20Is), Cricket in England: May 28 to June 02

2026 Ulaanbaatar Open, Wrestling in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia: May 29 to June 01

2025-26 UEFA Champions League Final, Football in Budapest, Hungary: May 30

2026 Diamond League (Meeting International Mohammed VI d'Athletisme de Rabat), Athletics in Rabat, Morocco: May 31

2026 World Boxing Cup Stage 2 in China: TBA

2026 Thailand Open, Boxing in Thailand: TBA

2026 Afghanistan tour of India (1 Test, 3 ODIs), Cricket in India: TBA

2026 FIFA International Football Window: June 01-09

2026 FIFA International Football (W) Window: June 01-09

2026 BWF Indonesia Open Super 1000, Badminton in Jakarta, Indonesia: June 02-07

2026 Diamond League (Golden Gala Pietro Mennea), Athletics in Rome, Italy: June 04

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 7 in Guwahati, India: June 06

2025-26 FIH Nations Cup, Hockey in TBA: June 06-28

2026 Diamond League (BAUHAUS-Galan), Athletics in Stockholm, Sweden: June 07

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 8 in Pune, India: June 07

2026 BWF Australia Open Super 500, Badminton in Sydney, Australia: June 09-14

2026 World Cup Stage 3, Archery in Antalya, Turkey: June 09-14

2026 Diamond League (Oslo Bislett Games), Athletics in Oslo, Norway: June 10

2026 FIFA World Cup, Football in USA/Mexico: June 11-19 July

It's the big one. After a thriller in 2022, will USA and Mexico provide another feast for the beautiful game?

2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Cricket in England and Wales: June 12 to July 05

Can Harmanpreet Kaur and co. make it two world cups in two years?

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 9 in Ludhiana, India: June 13

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 10 in Trivandrum, India: June 14

2025-26 FIH Pro League (M), Hockey in Rotterdam, Netherlands: June 14-21

India (M) take on the Netherlands and Germany over two legs each.

2026 WTT Star Contender, Table Tennis in Ljubljana, Slovenia: June 16-21

2026 BWF Macau Open Super 300, Badminton in Macau: June 16-21

2026 ISSF Jr. World Championship (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), Shooting in Suhl, Germany: June 16-26

2026 U17, U23 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vung Tau, Vietnam: June 18-26

2026 SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz, Chess in Zagreb, Croatia: June 19 to July 06

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 11 in Kolkata, India: June 20

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 12 in Nadiad, India: June 21

2026 Athletics State Meets: June 21-30

2026 ATTU Asia Youth Championships, Table Tennis in Pyongyang, North Korea: June 22-28

2026 IWF World Youth Championships, Weightlifting in Cali, Colombia: June 22-28

2026 BWF US Open Super 300, Badminton in TBA: June 23-28

2025-26 FIH Pro League (M), Hockey in London, England: June 23-28

India (M) face Pakistan and England twice, in what will be their last four games of the FIH PL season.

2026 WTT USA Smash, Table Tennis in Las Vegas, USA: June 25 to July 05

2026 Badminton Asia Junior Championships (Team) in Yatsushiro, Japan: June 26-30

2026 Diamond League (Meeting de Paris), Athletics in Paris, France: June 28

2026 Wimbledon Championships, Tennis in London, England: June 29 to July 12

2026 U-19 World Boxing Championships in (TBA): TBA

2026 Badminton Asia Junior Championships (Individual) in Yatsushiro, Japan: July 01-05

2026 India tour of England (5 T20Is, 3 ODIs), Cricket in England: July 01-19

2026 U19 & U23 Asian Boxing Championships in Indonesia: July 03-16

2026 ISSF World Cup (Shotgun), Shooting in Lonato, Italy: July 03-13

2026 Diamond League (Prefontaine Classic), Athletics in Eugene, USA: July 04

2026 U15, U20 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: July 05-13

2026 World Cup Stage 4, Archery in Madrid, Spain: July 07-12

2026 65th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, India: July 08-12

2026 Diamond League (Meeting International d'Athlétisme Herculis EBS), Athletics in Monaco: July 10

2026 India (W) tour of England (1 Test), Cricket in England: July 10-13

2026 Biel Chess Festival in Biel, Switzerland: July 11-24

2026 BWF Japan Open Super 750, Badminton in Tokyo, Japan: July 14-19

2026 Polyák Imre & Varga János Memorial, Wrestling in Budapest, Hungary: July 17-20

2026 Diamond League (Novuna London Athletics Meet), Athletics in London, England: July 18

2026 ISSF World Championship (Moving Target), Shooting in Tallinn, Estonia: July 20-26

2026 ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), Shooting in Hangzhou, China: July 20-29

2026 WTT Star Contender, Table Tennis in Sao Paulo, Brazil: July 21-26

2026 BWF China Open Super 1000, Badminton in Changzhou, China: July 21-26

2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland: July 23 to August 02

Despite the absence of sports like hockey, shooting and badminton, the Commonwealth Games will represent a great chance for India to add to its medal tally.

2026 BWF Taipei Open Super 300, Badminton in Taipei: July 28 to August 02

2026 U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece: July 28 to August 03

2026 Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz, Chess in Saint Louis, USA: July 29 to August 06

2026 World Boxing Cup Stage 3 in (TBA): TBA

2026 Asian Youth Archery Championship in TBA: TBA

2026 India tour of Sri Lanka (2 Tests, 2 T20Is), Cricket in Sri Lanka: TBA

2026 WTT Champions, Table Tennis in Yokohama, Japan: August 05-09

2026 World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon, USA: August 05-09

2026 5th National Javelin Day Compeititon, Athletics in India: August 07

2026 Asian Youth & Junior Championships, Weightlifting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan: August 07-14

2026 Sinquefield Cup, Chess in Saint Louis, USA:August 07-28

2026 Grand Chess Tour Finals in Saint Louis, USA: August 07-28

2026 WTT Europe Smash, Table Tennis in Malmo, Sweden: August 13-23

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 13 in Warangal, India: August 14

2026 FIH World Cup (M&W), Hockey in Belgium / Netherlands: August 15-30

India (M) have already qualified, but India (W)'s participation depends on the qualifiers in March.

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 14 in Panchkula, India: August 16

2026 BWF World Championships, Badminton in New Delhi, India: August 17-23

India plays host to the badminton worlds, with real hopes of a gold medal.

2026 U20 World Wrestling Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria: August 17-24

2026 India Jr. International Series, Badminton in Hyderabad, India: August 18-23

2026 Diamond League (Athletissima Lausanne), Athletics in Lausanne, Switzerland: August 21

2026 Indian Open World Athletics Silver Level Continental Tour in Bhubaneswar, India: August 22

2026 Diamond League (Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial), Athletics in Chorzow, Poland: August 23

2026 India Jr. International Grand Prix, Badminton in Pune, India: August 25-30

2026 Diamond League (Weltklasse Zürich), Athletics in Zurich, Switzerland: August 27

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 15 in Shillong, India: August 29

2026 US Open, Tennis in New York, USA: August 31 to September 13

2026 Afghanistan vs India (3 T20Is), Cricket in TBA: TBA

2026 West Indies tour of India (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is), Cricket in India: TBA

2026 SAFF Championship, Football in Bangladesh: TBA

2026 SAFF Championship (W), Football in India: TBA

2026 21st National Youth Athletics Championships in Ludhiana, India: September 01-03

2026 BWF China Masters Super 750, Badminton in Shenzhen, China: September 01-06

2026 Asia Para Cup Leg 2, Archery in Ahmedabad, India: September 01-06

2026 Global Chess League Season 4 in TBA: September 02-13

2026 Diamond League Finals, Athletics in Brussels, Belgium: September 04-05

The finale of the Diamond League takes place only a few weeks before the Asian Games, which might place a question mark on Indian participation.

2026 Indian Athletics Series - 16 in Bengaluru, India: September 05

2026 FISU World University Championships in Doha, Qatar: September 08-12

2026 WTT Champions, Table Tennis in Macao, China: September 08-13

2026 BWF Korea Open Super 500, Badminton in Yeosu, South Korea: September 08-13

2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary: September 11-13

2026 Indian Athletics Series - Finals in New Delhi, India: September 12

2026 Wrestling World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia: September 13-21

2026 WTT Star Contender, Table Tennis in London, England: September 15-20

2026 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan: September 15-28

India will look to repeat their gold-winning feats from last year.

2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Kobenhavn, Denmark: September 19-20

2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan: September 19 to October 04

The big one of 2026 as India's best aim to build on a record-breaking campaign from Hangzhou.

2026 FIFA International Football Window: September 21 to October 06

2026 India tour of New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is), Cricket in New Zealand: TBA

2026 WTT China Smash, Table Tennis in Beijing, China: October 01-11

2026 Total Chess Pilot Event in TBA: October 03-15

A new format that combines classical, rapid and blitz with one 'Total Chess World Champion' crowned at the end.

2026 BWF World Jr. Championships (Team), Badminton in Indonesia: October 05-10

2026 FIFA International Football (W) Window: October 05-13

2026 BWF Arctic Open Super 500, Badminton in Vantaa, Finland: October 06-11

2026 65th National Open Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India: October 08-11

2026 ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol), Shooting in Cairo, Egypt: October 08-16

2026 ATTU Asian Championships, Table Tennis in Tashkent, Uzbekistan: October 12-25

2026 BWF World Jr. Championships (Individual), Badminton in Indonesia: October 12-18

2026 BWF Denmark Open Super 750, Badminton in Odense, Denmark: October 13-18

2026 16th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championships in Kollam, India: October 15-26

2026 6th Indian U23 Athletics Competition in Jaipur, India: October 16-18

2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan: October 18-24

India's para-athletes continue to break medal tally records, and their aim will be to higher in Japan.

2026 BWF French Open Super 750, Badminton in Paris, France: October 20-25

2026 U23 World Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia: October 20-27

2026 41st National Junior Athletics Championships in Chennai, India: October 23-27

2026 WTT Champions, Table Tennis in Montpellier, France: October 27 to November 01

2026 BWF Hylo Open Super 500, Badminton in Saarbrucken, Germany: October 27 to November 01

2026 India International Challenge, Badminton in Raipur, Chhattisgarh: October 27 to November 01

2026 IWF World Championships, Weightlifting in Ningbo, China: October 27 to November 08

2026 WTT Feeder, Table Tennis in Chennai, India: October 28 to November 01

2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal: October 31 to November 13

2026 World Boxing Cup Finals in Uzbekistan: TBA

2026 World Cup Final, Archery in TBA: TBA

2026 FIDE Women's Freestyle Chess World Championship in TBA: TBA

2026 ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), Shooting in Doha, Qatar: November 01-15

2026 WTA Chennai Open, Tennis in Chennai, India: November 02-08

2026 WTT Champions, Table Tennis in Germany: November 03-08

2026 Infosys Foundation India International Challenge, Badminton in Bengaluru, India: November 03-08

2026 BWF Korea Masters Super 300, Badminton in Gwangju, South Korea: November 03-08

2026 Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in Dubai, UAE: November 06-14

2026 WTA Finals, Tennis in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: November 07-14

2026 FIFA International Football Window: November 09-17

2026 BWF Kumamoto Masters Super 500, Badminton in Kumamoto, Japan: November 10-15

2026 16th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championships in Bhubaneswar, India: November 10-21

2026 ITTF World Para Championships, Table Tennis in Pattaya, Thailand: November 13-19

2026 ATP Finals, Tennis in Turin, Italy: November 15-22

2026 WTT Star Contender, Table Tennis in Muscat, Oman: November 16-21

2026 Asia Cup Stage 3 World Ranking Tournament, Archery in Hangzhou, China: November 16-21

2026 BWF Hong Kong Open Super 500, Badminton in Hong Kong: November 17-22

2026 ITTF World Youth Championships, Table Tennis in Manama, Bahrain: November 21-28

2026 BWF Syed Modi India International Super 300, Badminton in Lucknow, India: November 24-29

2026 FIFA International Football (W) Window: November 24 to December 05

2026 ITTF Mixed-Team World Cup, Table Tennis in Chengdu, China: November 29 to December 06

2026 10th National Boxing Championships in India: TBA

2026 Sri Lanka tour of India (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is), Cricket in India: TBA

2026 FIDE World Chess Championship in TBA: TBA

Can Dommaraju Gukesh defend his crown?

2026 FIDE Women's World Chess Championship in TBA: TBA

2026 BWF Guwahati Masters Super 100, Badminton in Guwahati, India: December 01-06

2026-27 FIH Pro League (M), Hockey in TBA: December 02-16

2026 WTT Finals, Table Tennis in Hong Kong: December 08-13

2026 BWF Odisha Masters Super 100, Badminton in Cuttack, India: December 08-13

2026 BWF World Tour Finals, Badminton in Hangzhou, China: December 09-13

