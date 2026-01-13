What is Nordic combined? Olympic skiing rules, scoring, more

Open Extended Reactions

A test of an athlete's power and endurance, Nordic combined has been an Olympic staple since the first Winter Games in Chamonix, France, in 1924. As the action unfolds at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, here is everything to know about Nordic combined:

What is Nordic combined?

Nordic combined is a sport that blends cross-country skiing and ski jumping. Skiers jump from a hill, receiving points for distance and style, and then race to the finish.

What are the Nordic combined events at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

There are three Nordic combined events -- all men's competitions -- on this year's Olympic program:

Individual normal hill/10 km race

Individual large hill/10 km race

Team sprint large hill/2x7.5 km race

Why are there no Nordic combined women's events at the Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee refused to add a women's Nordic combined event to the 2026 Winter Games program, making it the only Olympic sport without a women's competition. The IOC deemed the sport "not applicable for the women's category," pointing to a perceived lack of podium diversity and low broadcast ratings for the men's Nordic combined events.

When are the Nordic combined events at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Each of the three events takes place on a single day, with ski jumping always preceding cross-country skiing.

Feb. 11, 2026

Individual normal hill/10 km

Feb. 17, 2026

Individual large hill/10 km

Feb. 19, 2026

Team sprint large hill/2x7.5 km

What are the rules?

A total of 36 athletes can compete in the Olympic Nordic combined competition.

Ski jumping scores are based on distance jumped and the number of style points earned.

A jump to the event's designated K-point is worth 60 points. Each meter over or under results in an increase or decrease of a set number of points depending on the hill (2.0 for the normal hill and 1.8 for the large hill).

Five judges evaluate style of the jump on a scale of 0 to 20.

In the team competition, each jump from the large hill and the total team score determines the starting order for the 2x7.5 km cross-country relay. The distance jumped is converted into seconds of advantage in the starting order.

False starts or the use of prohibited equipment or attire can result in disqualification.

Athletes must race along the marked course and refrain from obstructing their opponents in cross-country races.

In the event two or more jumpers have identical scores, they begin the cross-country race at the same time. Photo finishes are used to break ties in the cross-country races.

What is Nordic combined Olympic history?

The competition made its Olympic debut with the men's individual event on the normal hill in 1924. Team competitions were added in Calgary in 1988, and a large hill event was introduced at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

