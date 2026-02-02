Best medal hopes? When is it? Everything to know about Australia at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

We've answered every (Australian) question you can possibly have about the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy. Who are the Aussies to keep an eye on? How can we watch them in Australia? When does it start? How many gold medals have Australia won at the Winter Games?

Here's everything you need to know.

When do the 2026 Winter Olympics start?

The 2026 Winter Olympics begin with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6, and conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Feb. 22.

However, several events start before the Opening Ceremony. Curling begins on Feb. 4, while ice hockey competition and some snowboarding events begin the following day. In total, there will be 19 days of action at these Winter Olympics.

Jakara Anthony celebrates her gold medal performance at Beijing 2022. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Where are the 2026 Winter Olympics taking place? Who are the host cities?

The 2026 Winter Olympics will officially take place in Italy and are known as the Milano Cortina Games. Competition will take place across the northern city of Milan, and northern Italian slopes and towns in the Cortina d'Ampezzo region. It was decided to be spread out across the regions to cut costs and make use of existing infrastructure, meaning it will be one of the most geographically dispersed Games in history.

How can we watch the 2026 Winter Olympics in Australia?

Channel 9, the 9Now app, and Stan Sport will broadcast the Winter Olympic Games in Australia.

What time will each day's competition take place?

It varies, but Italy (Central European Time) is 10 hours behind Australia's east coast (Australian Eastern Daylight Time). There's a full schedule here.

How many Australians will be competing at the Winter Olympics?

Australia will be sending its second-largest Winter Olympic team, with 53 athletes locked in for competition in Milano Cortina, 10 more than in the team sent to Beijing in 2022. With reigning Olympic moguls gold medallist Jakara Anthony the spearhead, there are 33 women and 20 men included for Italy.

The first Australians confirmed for the Games were Anastasiia Golubeva and Hektor Giotopoulos Moore (both figure-skating); Holly Harris and Jason Chan (ice dance). You can view the entire Australian Winter Olympics team here.

Who are Australia's best medal chances for Milano Cortina?

Snowboard cross racer Adam Lambert is in hot form in the lead-up, winning gold at the World Cup meet in China, following World Cup wins for snowboard halfpipe king Scotty James and moguls champ Jakara Anthony, as well as podium places for monobob pilot Bree Walker and James' teammate Valentino Guseli.

15-year-old Indra Brown is a chance in the halfpipe, and veteran aerials gun Laura Peel is also in good form, as is Tess Coady, the 2022 bronze medal winner in the snowboard slopestyle. Plus, 2018 moguls silver medallist Matt Graham will give it a red-hot shake as well, being ranked No. 2 coming into the Games

Scotty James celebrates his silver medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

How many Australians have won a gold medal at the winter Games?

Six Australians have won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics. They are Steven Bradbury (men's 1000m short track speed skating in 2002), Alisa Camplin (women's aerials in 2002), Dale Begg-Smith (men's moguls in 2006), Torah Bright (women's halfpipe in 2010), Lydia Lassila (women's aerials in 2010), and Jakara Anthony (women's moguls in 2022).

Is 2022 gold medallist Jakara Anthony competing in the moguls again?

Jakara Anthony, who won Australia's only gold medal at the 2022 Games in Beijing, will be defending her title in the freestyle skiing moguls.

Is Scotty James competing in the halfpipe at the 2026 Olympics?

Four-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medallist Scotty James is still chasing an elusive halfpipe gold medal. James won Bronze in Pyeongchang in 2018 and silver in Beijing in 2022, and will go around again -- for a fifth Olympic Games berth -- in 2026.

How many sports are contested at the Winter Olympics?

There are 16 disciplines set to take place in Milano Cortina. They are alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, short-track speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping, ski mountaineering, snowboarding, and speed skating. Each disciple may have multiple events.

Who is Australia's youngest Olympian at this year's Winter Games?

Get ready to know Indra Brown, the 15-year-old Aussie sensation who will be going to the Games competing in the women's half pipe. The Melbourne schoolgirl most recently won a bronze medal at the World Cup meet in Zhangjiakou in China in December, standing on the podium beside reigning Olympic champ, American-born Chinese athlete Eileen Gu (gold) and Brit Zoe Atkin (silver).

"It's pretty special to be the youngest athlete for Australia at Milano Cortina," she told the Australian Olympic Committee.

"I started dreaming about being an Olympian in 2022 after seeing Jakara Anthony win gold in Moguls. It was super inspirational and just gave me a lot of passion and desire to do it as well. I'm really excited just to get this experience that not many people are able to experience in their lifetime."

Who is Australia's oldest Olympian at this year's Winter Games?

Freestyle skiier Laura Peel is locked in for her third Games appearance. At 36 years of age, she will be the veteran of the team, and in good form, having taken out a World Cup gold at the aerials event in Lac-Beauport, Canada, in January 2026.

Are NHL players competing in the ice hockey at the Winter Games?

Yes, the the NHL is going on hiatus for a few weeks while the ice hockey takes place. This is the first time since Sochi 2014 where NHL players will compete at the Olympics.

What's the drama with the ice hockey arena for the 2026 Olympics?

There's a fair bit. Firstly, various delays put laborers behind schedule, and by mid-December -- just seven weeks from when the women's hockey teams are slated to start playing -- the ice surface inside Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena had not been installed.

The IOC executive board has made assurances that the arena will be ready by February, even though previously planned pre-Olympic events to test out the pending ice surface had to be cancelled. There are reported to be thousands of workers onsite around the clock each day to ensure the final deadlines are made.

Meanwhile the size of the arena is also controversial. NHL officials discovered the size of the ice surface will measure 196.85 feet by 85.3 feet, something the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) agreed upon but was a surprise to the league (which has its own standard rinks at 200 feet by 85 feet). International tournaments have been played on smaller ice surfaces than that in the past, but this will be shorter and wider than what athletes have experienced before.

-- with Kristen Shilton

A list of Australian Winter Olympic medallists:

Australia has won 19 medals at the Winter Olympics, all coming from the Lillehammer Games in 1994 onwards.

Australian gold medals at the Winter Olympics: 6

2002 Salt Lake City: Steven Bradbury, men's 1000m short track speed skating

2002 Salt Lake City: Alisa Camplin, women's aerials, freestyle skiing

2006 Turin: Dale Begg-Smith, men's moguls, freestyle skiing

2010 Vancouver: Torah Bright, women's halfpipe, snowboarding

2010 Vancouver: Lydia Lassila, women's aerials, freestyle skiing

2022 Beijing: Jakara Anthony, women's moguls, freestyle skiing

Australian silver medals at the Winter Olympics: 7

2010 Vancouver: Dale Begg-Smith, men's moguls, freestyle skiing

2014 Sochi: Torah Bright, women's halfpipe, snowboarding

2014 Sochi: David Morris, men's aerials, freestyle skiing

2018 Pyeongchang: Matt Graham, men's moguls, freestyle skiing

2018 Pyeongchang: Jarryd Hughes, men's snowboard cross

2022 Beijing: Scotty James, men's halfpipe, snowboarding

2022 Beijing: Jaclyn Narracott, women's individual, skeleton

Australian bronze medals at the Winter Olympics: 6

1994 Lillehammer: Steven Bradbury, Kieran Hansen, Andrew Murtha, Richard Nizielski, men's 5,000 metre relay, short track speed skating

1998 Nagano: Zali Steggall, women's slalom, alpine skiing

2006 Turin: Alisa Camplin, women's aerials, freestyle skiing

2014 Sochi: Lydia Lassila, women's aerials, freestyle skiing

2018 Pyeongchang: Scotty James, men's halfpipe, snowboarding

2022 Beijing: Tess Coady, women's slopestyle, snowboarding

What else do I need to know?

