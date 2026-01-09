        <
        >

          Winter Olympic hockey records: All-time medal list and more

          Team Finland won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics. George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jan 9, 2026, 09:10 PM

          Invented in Canada in the early 19th century, ice hockey made its Olympic debut at the 1920 Winter Games in Antwerp, Belgium. Since then, the sport has provided some of the most memorable moments in Olympic history.

          Whether it's the United States' thrilling upset of the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice" in the 1980 Winter Olympic semifinal or Canada defeating the U.S. in the 2002 final and winning its first Olympic gold medal in ice hockey in 50 years, the memories are endless.

          The 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, saw NHL players eligible to compete for the first time. It also marked the Olympic debut of women's ice hockey. Led by captain Cammi Granato, the U.S. women defeated Canada for the sport's first Olympic gold medal, a victory that proved to be a major catalyst for the growth of the women's game.

          Here is a look at notable facts, stats and records in the history of ice hockey at the Winter Olympics:

          Country with the most Olympic ice hockey medals

          Canada, 23 (including 14 gold medals) between both men's (16) and women's (seven). The Canadians won six of the first seven Olympic tournaments.

          Player with the most Olympic ice hockey medals

          Jayna Hefford (Canada) and Hayley Wickenheiser (Canada) each have five, winning silver in 1998 and gold in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

          Most players from one NHL team at a single Olympics

          11 - Detroit Red Wings, 2002

          NHL player with the most career goals at the Olympics

          Teemu Selanne (Finland), 17

          NHL player with the most goals at a single Olympics

          Pavel Bure (Russia), nine, 1998

          NHL player with the most goals in a single Olympic game

          Pavel Bure (Russia), five vs. Finland in 1998 semifinals

          NHL player with the most career game-winning goals at the Olympics

          Teemu Selanne (Finland), six

          NHL player with the most career assists at the Olympics

          Saku Koivu (Finland), 18

          NHL player with the most assists at a single Olympics

          Saku Koivu (Finland), eight in 1998 and 2006

          NHL player with the most assists in a single Olympic game

          Sandis Ozolinsh (Latvia), four vs. Slovakia in 2002 preliminary round

          NHL player with the most career points at the Olympics

          Teemu Selanne (Finland), 32

          NHL player with the most points at a single Olympics

          Teemu Selanne (Finland) and Saku Koivu (Finland), 11 each in 2006

          NHL player with the most points in a single Olympic game

          Pavel Bure (Russia), five vs. Finland in 1998 semifinals

          Youngest NHL player to represent a country at the Olympics

          Aleksander Barkov (Finland), 18 years, 164 days, 2014

          Oldest NHL player to play at the Olympics

          Chris Chelios (United States), 44 years, 28 days, 2006

          Most lopsided ice hockey games in Olympic history

          Men's: Canada defeated Switzerland 33-0 in 1924

          Women's: Canada defeated Slovakia 18-0 in 2010

          Olympic Most Valuable Player Award winners

          • 2022: Juraj Slafkovsky (Slovakia)

          • 2018: Ilya Kovalchuk (Olympic Athletes from Russia)

          • 2014: Teemu Selanne (Finland)

          • 2010: Ryan Miller (United States)

          • 2006: Antero Niittymaki (Finland)

          • 2002: Joe Sakic (Canada)

          • 1998: Not awarded

          All-time Olympic results

          Men's

          • 2022: Finland - gold, ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) - silver, Slovakia - bronze

          • 2018: OAR (Olympic Athletes from Russia) - gold, Germany - silver, Canada - bronze

          • 2014: Canada - gold, Sweden - silver, Finland - bronze

          • 2010: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Finland - bronze

          • 2006: Sweden - gold, Finland - silver, Czech Republic - bronze

          • 2002: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Russia - bronze

          • 1998: Czech Republic - gold, Russia - silver, Finland - bronze

          • 1994: Sweden - gold, Canada - silver, Finland - bronze

          • 1992: Unified Team - gold, Canada - silver, Czechoslovakia - bronze

          • 1988: Soviet Union - gold, Finland - silver, Sweden - bronze

          • 1984: Soviet Union - gold, Czechoslovakia - silver, Sweden - bronze

          • 1980: United States - gold, Soviet Union - silver, Sweden - bronze

          • 1976: Soviet Union - gold, Czechoslovakia - silver, West Germany - bronze

          • 1972: Soviet Union - gold, United States - silver, Czechoslovakia - bronze

          • 1968: Soviet Union - gold, Czechoslovakia - silver, Canada - bronze

          • 1964: Soviet Union - gold, Sweden, Czechoslovakia - bronze

          • 1960: United States - gold, Canada - silver, Soviet Union - bronze

          • 1956: Soviet Union - gold, United States - silver, Canada - bronze

          • 1952: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Sweden - bronze

          • 1948: Canada - gold, Czechoslovakia - silver, Switzerland - bronze

          • 1936: Great Britain - gold, Canada - silver, United States - bronze

          • 1932: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Germany - bronze

          • 1928: Canada - gold, Sweden - silver, Switzerland - bronze

          • 1924: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Great Britain - bronze

          • 1920: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Czechoslovakia - bronze

          Women's

          • 2022: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Finland - bronze

          • 2018: United States - gold, Canada - silver, Finland - bronze

          • 2014: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Switzerland - bronze

          • 2010: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Finland - bronze

          • 2006: Canada - gold, Sweden - silver, United States - bronze

          • 2002: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Sweden - bronze

          • 1998: United States - gold, Canada - silver, Finland - bronze

          Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for the latest news, features, schedules, results, medal tracker and more.