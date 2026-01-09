Winter Olympic hockey records: All-time medal list and more

Open Extended Reactions

Invented in Canada in the early 19th century, ice hockey made its Olympic debut at the 1920 Winter Games in Antwerp, Belgium. Since then, the sport has provided some of the most memorable moments in Olympic history.

Whether it's the United States' thrilling upset of the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice" in the 1980 Winter Olympic semifinal or Canada defeating the U.S. in the 2002 final and winning its first Olympic gold medal in ice hockey in 50 years, the memories are endless.

The 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, saw NHL players eligible to compete for the first time. It also marked the Olympic debut of women's ice hockey. Led by captain Cammi Granato, the U.S. women defeated Canada for the sport's first Olympic gold medal, a victory that proved to be a major catalyst for the growth of the women's game.

Here is a look at notable facts, stats and records in the history of ice hockey at the Winter Olympics:

Country with the most Olympic ice hockey medals

Canada, 23 (including 14 gold medals) between both men's (16) and women's (seven). The Canadians won six of the first seven Olympic tournaments.

Player with the most Olympic ice hockey medals

Jayna Hefford (Canada) and Hayley Wickenheiser (Canada) each have five, winning silver in 1998 and gold in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Most players from one NHL team at a single Olympics

11 - Detroit Red Wings, 2002

NHL player with the most career goals at the Olympics

Teemu Selanne (Finland), 17

NHL player with the most goals at a single Olympics

Pavel Bure (Russia), nine, 1998

NHL player with the most goals in a single Olympic game

Pavel Bure (Russia), five vs. Finland in 1998 semifinals

NHL player with the most career game-winning goals at the Olympics

Teemu Selanne (Finland), six

NHL player with the most career assists at the Olympics

Saku Koivu (Finland), 18

NHL player with the most assists at a single Olympics

Saku Koivu (Finland), eight in 1998 and 2006

NHL player with the most assists in a single Olympic game

Sandis Ozolinsh (Latvia), four vs. Slovakia in 2002 preliminary round

NHL player with the most career points at the Olympics

Teemu Selanne (Finland), 32

NHL player with the most points at a single Olympics

Teemu Selanne (Finland) and Saku Koivu (Finland), 11 each in 2006

NHL player with the most points in a single Olympic game

Pavel Bure (Russia), five vs. Finland in 1998 semifinals

Youngest NHL player to represent a country at the Olympics

Aleksander Barkov (Finland), 18 years, 164 days, 2014

Oldest NHL player to play at the Olympics

Chris Chelios (United States), 44 years, 28 days, 2006

Most lopsided ice hockey games in Olympic history

Men's: Canada defeated Switzerland 33-0 in 1924

Women's: Canada defeated Slovakia 18-0 in 2010

Olympic Most Valuable Player Award winners

2022: Juraj Slafkovsky (Slovakia)

2018: Ilya Kovalchuk (Olympic Athletes from Russia)

2014: Teemu Selanne (Finland)

2010: Ryan Miller (United States)

2006: Antero Niittymaki (Finland)

2002: Joe Sakic (Canada)

1998: Not awarded

All-time Olympic results

Men's

2022: Finland - gold, ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) - silver, Slovakia - bronze

2018: OAR (Olympic Athletes from Russia) - gold, Germany - silver, Canada - bronze

2014: Canada - gold, Sweden - silver, Finland - bronze

2010: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Finland - bronze

2006: Sweden - gold, Finland - silver, Czech Republic - bronze

2002: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Russia - bronze

1998: Czech Republic - gold, Russia - silver, Finland - bronze

1994: Sweden - gold, Canada - silver, Finland - bronze

1992: Unified Team - gold, Canada - silver, Czechoslovakia - bronze

1988: Soviet Union - gold, Finland - silver, Sweden - bronze

1984: Soviet Union - gold, Czechoslovakia - silver, Sweden - bronze

1980: United States - gold, Soviet Union - silver, Sweden - bronze

1976: Soviet Union - gold, Czechoslovakia - silver, West Germany - bronze

1972: Soviet Union - gold, United States - silver, Czechoslovakia - bronze

1968: Soviet Union - gold, Czechoslovakia - silver, Canada - bronze

1964: Soviet Union - gold, Sweden, Czechoslovakia - bronze

1960: United States - gold, Canada - silver, Soviet Union - bronze

1956: Soviet Union - gold, United States - silver, Canada - bronze

1952: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Sweden - bronze

1948: Canada - gold, Czechoslovakia - silver, Switzerland - bronze

1936: Great Britain - gold, Canada - silver, United States - bronze

1932: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Germany - bronze

1928: Canada - gold, Sweden - silver, Switzerland - bronze

1924: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Great Britain - bronze

1920: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Czechoslovakia - bronze

Women's

2022: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Finland - bronze

2018: United States - gold, Canada - silver, Finland - bronze

2014: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Switzerland - bronze

2010: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Finland - bronze

2006: Canada - gold, Sweden - silver, United States - bronze

2002: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Sweden - bronze

1998: United States - gold, Canada - silver, Finland - bronze

