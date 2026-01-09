Winter Olympic hockey records: All-time medal list and more

Invented in Canada in the early 19th century, ice hockey made its Olympic debut at the 1920 Winter Games in Antwerp, Belgium. Since then, the sport has provided some of the most memorable moments in Olympic history.
Whether it's the United States' thrilling upset of the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice" in the 1980 Winter Olympic semifinal or Canada defeating the U.S. in the 2002 final and winning its first Olympic gold medal in ice hockey in 50 years, the memories are endless.
The 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, saw NHL players eligible to compete for the first time. It also marked the Olympic debut of women's ice hockey. Led by captain Cammi Granato, the U.S. women defeated Canada for the sport's first Olympic gold medal, a victory that proved to be a major catalyst for the growth of the women's game.
Here is a look at notable facts, stats and records in the history of ice hockey at the Winter Olympics:
Country with the most Olympic ice hockey medals
Canada, 23 (including 14 gold medals) between both men's (16) and women's (seven). The Canadians won six of the first seven Olympic tournaments.
Player with the most Olympic ice hockey medals
Jayna Hefford (Canada) and Hayley Wickenheiser (Canada) each have five, winning silver in 1998 and gold in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.
Most players from one NHL team at a single Olympics
11 - Detroit Red Wings, 2002
NHL player with the most career goals at the Olympics
Teemu Selanne (Finland), 17
NHL player with the most goals at a single Olympics
Pavel Bure (Russia), nine, 1998
NHL player with the most goals in a single Olympic game
Pavel Bure (Russia), five vs. Finland in 1998 semifinals
NHL player with the most career game-winning goals at the Olympics
Teemu Selanne (Finland), six
NHL player with the most career assists at the Olympics
Saku Koivu (Finland), 18
NHL player with the most assists at a single Olympics
Saku Koivu (Finland), eight in 1998 and 2006
NHL player with the most assists in a single Olympic game
Sandis Ozolinsh (Latvia), four vs. Slovakia in 2002 preliminary round
NHL player with the most career points at the Olympics
Teemu Selanne (Finland), 32
NHL player with the most points at a single Olympics
Teemu Selanne (Finland) and Saku Koivu (Finland), 11 each in 2006
NHL player with the most points in a single Olympic game
Pavel Bure (Russia), five vs. Finland in 1998 semifinals
Youngest NHL player to represent a country at the Olympics
Aleksander Barkov (Finland), 18 years, 164 days, 2014
Oldest NHL player to play at the Olympics
Chris Chelios (United States), 44 years, 28 days, 2006
Most lopsided ice hockey games in Olympic history
Men's: Canada defeated Switzerland 33-0 in 1924
Women's: Canada defeated Slovakia 18-0 in 2010
Olympic Most Valuable Player Award winners
2022: Juraj Slafkovsky (Slovakia)
2018: Ilya Kovalchuk (Olympic Athletes from Russia)
2014: Teemu Selanne (Finland)
2010: Ryan Miller (United States)
2006: Antero Niittymaki (Finland)
2002: Joe Sakic (Canada)
1998: Not awarded
All-time Olympic results
Men's
2022: Finland - gold, ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) - silver, Slovakia - bronze
2018: OAR (Olympic Athletes from Russia) - gold, Germany - silver, Canada - bronze
2014: Canada - gold, Sweden - silver, Finland - bronze
2010: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Finland - bronze
2006: Sweden - gold, Finland - silver, Czech Republic - bronze
2002: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Russia - bronze
1998: Czech Republic - gold, Russia - silver, Finland - bronze
1994: Sweden - gold, Canada - silver, Finland - bronze
1992: Unified Team - gold, Canada - silver, Czechoslovakia - bronze
1988: Soviet Union - gold, Finland - silver, Sweden - bronze
1984: Soviet Union - gold, Czechoslovakia - silver, Sweden - bronze
1980: United States - gold, Soviet Union - silver, Sweden - bronze
1976: Soviet Union - gold, Czechoslovakia - silver, West Germany - bronze
1972: Soviet Union - gold, United States - silver, Czechoslovakia - bronze
1968: Soviet Union - gold, Czechoslovakia - silver, Canada - bronze
1964: Soviet Union - gold, Sweden, Czechoslovakia - bronze
1960: United States - gold, Canada - silver, Soviet Union - bronze
1956: Soviet Union - gold, United States - silver, Canada - bronze
1952: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Sweden - bronze
1948: Canada - gold, Czechoslovakia - silver, Switzerland - bronze
1936: Great Britain - gold, Canada - silver, United States - bronze
1932: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Germany - bronze
1928: Canada - gold, Sweden - silver, Switzerland - bronze
1924: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Great Britain - bronze
1920: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Czechoslovakia - bronze
Women's
2022: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Finland - bronze
2018: United States - gold, Canada - silver, Finland - bronze
2014: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Switzerland - bronze
2010: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Finland - bronze
2006: Canada - gold, Sweden - silver, United States - bronze
2002: Canada - gold, United States - silver, Sweden - bronze
1998: United States - gold, Canada - silver, Finland - bronze
