          Guard near Winter Olympic venue dies in freezing temperatures

          • Associated Press
          Jan 11, 2026, 04:36 PM

          MILAN -- A guard at a construction site near a 2026 Winter Olympic venue in the mountain resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo died during a frigid overnight shift, authorities confirmed Saturday.

          Italy's Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini called for a full investigation into the circumstances of the 55-year-old worker's death.

          Italian media reported that the death occurred on Thursday while the worker was on duty at a construction site near Cortina's ice arena. Temperatures that night plunged to 10.4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-12 degrees Celsius).

          The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 6-22.

          The construction site was not one overseen by Simico, the governmental company responsible for Olympic infrastructure, the company said in a statement expressing its condolences.

          Cortina city officials said they were "deeply saddened and troubled by the death.''

          Cortina will host curling, sliding and women's Alpine skiing.