The NHL and NHLPA said in a statement that they were "pleased" with this weekend's Olympic test event in Milan, saying it was a "a good trial run and provided important insight" into the status of Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

"While challenges are inherent with new ice and a still-under-construction venue, we expect that the work necessary to address all remaining issues will continue around the clock," read the statement, provided to ESPN. "The NHL and NHLPA will continue to monitor the situation, standing ready to consult and advise on the work being done to ensure that the local organizing committee, the IOC, and the IIHF deliver a tournament and playing conditions befitting the world's best players."

Santagiulia Arena, also known as Hockey 1, was open to the public for the first time this weekend when it hosted a series of Italian Cup games. Typically, Olympic test events occur months if not years before the Games begin. The men's Olympic hockey tournament is scheduled from Feb. 11-22; the women's is from Feb. 5-19.

However this weekend's test events at Santagiulia Arena, which will host a majority of the men's hockey tournament including the medal round games, had been pushed back after several construction delays.

Several NHL and NHLPA representatives were on site for this weekend's games. Despite some issues, including a hole in the ice that needed to be fixed during one game, the playing surface received decent reviews.

IIHF president Luc Tardiff told reporters on Sunday he was pleased with how the ice held up in the third period of the third game of the day at the test event, saying his group would go home "happy and confident."

"There is no reason that NHL will not come," Tardiff said. "We want to make sure about the quality of ice, the security for the players, doesn't matter where they come from. So now I can say we're ready for the competition."

There is still work to do, including finishing construction on most of the 14 locker rooms. Organizers have prioritized the playing surface and playing areas, and now say the fan experience may not be exactly as advertised - including scrapping plans for some concession stands, and moving them to food trucks outside. The rink was originally planned to seat 14,000 but now is aimed at 11,800.

Another big issue was learned by the NHL and NHLPA last month: the rink was built three feet shorter than NHL regulation, violating the agreement they signed with the IOC and IIHF in July. While the NHL and NHLPA said they were disappointed their agreement was not honored, they did not believe the shorter dimensions would materially affect the quality or safety of the games.

The NHL has sent increased resources to Milan beginning last month, including top ice technicians to help consult.

League sources have stressed there is no Plan B or shadow planning for an alternative tournament.

"We're pot committed at this point," one NHL owner told ESPN last week.