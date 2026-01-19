2026 Winter Olympics: Australia's team for Milano Cortina

Open Extended Reactions

The Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina are almost here, and Australia's team is beginning to take shape.

One of the quirks of the Winter Games is that qualification continues right up until the final days before the Opening Ceremony, meaning athletes are fighting to nearly the last moment to earn their Australian blazer.

Of course, there are multiple athletes who are walk-up starters, including World Cup winners Jakara Anthony and Scotty James, while some lesser-known winter stars will soon join them.

Stay up to date with Australia's Winter Olympics team as it is unveiled here!

Figure skating: Anastasiia Golubeva and Hektor Giotopoulos Moore [pairs event]

Ice-dance: Holly Harris, Jason Chan

More to follow ...