Team GB's best Winter Olympics ever? Top 2026 medal hopes, full squad ft. 'new Torvill and Dean'

Team GB heads into the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina with a mix of proven stars and exciting young talent, ready to challenge for medals across multiple disciplines.

After a disappointing Beijing campaign in 2022 the British winter sports programme has bounced back with strong performances in World Cups, World Championships, and X Games events over the past four years.

Team GB's best-ever performance in a Winter Olympics is five medals, and funding body UK Sport is projecting up to eight in 2026.

"We are taking one of the most potent teams of athletes we have ever taken to a Winter Olympic Games -- this team has the potential to disrupt the natural order," Eve Muirhead, Team GB's chef de mission, said in January.

From the icy slides of Cortina's skeleton track to the snow-packed freestyle parks, there is genuine optimism that February could deliver a haul of podium finishes for the red, white, and blue.

Here, ESPN guides you through the whole squad.

Who are the top medal hopes?

Matt Weston

Event: Skeleton

Age: 28

Previous Winter Olympics: 2022

Matt Weston is a genuine gold medal hope in the men's skeleton, after winning five of the seven World Cup races this season to win the 2025-26 World Cup.

His form pre-dates this season too, having taken the gold medal at both the 2025 World Championships in Lake Placid and the 2026 European Championships in St. Moritz.

His victory in Lake Placid saw him become the first Brit to be a two-time skeleton world champion, after also triumphing in St. Moritz three years earlier. It has been a significant upturn in form for the 28-year-old, after he finished 15th in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Marcus Wyatt

Event: Skeleton

Age: 34

Previous Winter Olympics: 2022

Whenever Weston was not on top of the podium, compatriot Marcus Wyatt was -- as Great Britain became the first nation in history to win every race across a season.

It is therefore not a ridiculous thing to say that we could easily see two Brits on the podium come Feb. 13, when the two-day competition comes to an end.

Wyatt's two victories in Sigulda and Altenberg was also backed up by a second place in the first Sigulda race of the season and he finished third in the World Cup. The 34-year-old won silver last year at the Lake Placid World Championships, behind Weston and he will hope he can do at least the same at the Cortina Sliding Centre. He too, had an Olympics to forget four years ago, again finishing one spot behind Weston in 16th.

Tabitha Stoecker

Event: Skeleton

Age: 25

Previous Winter Olympics: None

Team GB's excellent recent Olympic record in the Women's skeleton may well live on through Tabitha Stoecker.

Amy Williams won gold in Vancouver in 2010, before Lizzy Yarnold stood on top of the podium at both the 2014 Sochi and 2018 Pyeonchang games. There was to be no success in a desperately disappointing Beijing games for Team GB's sliders, but there is hope that can prove to be no more than a blip thanks to Stoecker.

The 25-year-old won World Cup gold in just her second start in La Plagne in 2023 and has not looked back since. She combined with Matt Weston to win silver in the mixed team event at the 2024 World Championships, narrowly missing out on an individual medal when finishing fourth.

Stoecker and Weston combined again in 2025 for World Championships silver, before Stoecker won Britain's first female overall World Cup medal in skeleton for 11 years when winning bronze.

Amelia Coltman

Event: Skeleton

Age: 29

Previous Winter Olympics: None

Amelia Coltman is another who has shown serious medal promise. The 29-year-old has always taken to sports naturally, winning a national mixed doubles tennis title in tennis and a national schools silver medal in badminton. She also won at county level in both the high and long jump and was an excellent hockey player.

Eventually though, it was skeleton that was her calling and after a breakthrough campaign in 2024 with a European Championships bronze medal in Sigulda, Coltman has continued to develop.

A year later and she went one better and won silver, while she finished fourth overall in the 2024-25 World Cup season. This season, she came third in Sigulda again in the World Cup and heads to Cortina hopeful of reaching the podium.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson

Event: Figure Skating

Ages: 26 (Fear), 31 (Gibson)

Previous Winter Olympics: 2022

After ending Britain's 40-year drought for a World Championship figure skating medal in 2025, dating back to Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean in 1984, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are in fine form heading into their second Olympics.

They finished 10th in Beijing, but appear to have cracked it in the past 12 months, with Worlds bronze in Boston backed up by a further Grand Prix bronze.

In 2026, at home in Sheffield, the duo won their fourth consecutive European Championship medal -- showcasing their form heading to Italy.

Mia Brookes

Event: Snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air

Age: 19

Previous Winter Olympics: 2022

It is not often that a 19-year-old is tipped as a legitimate medal contender at the Olympics but in Mia Brookes, there is optimism, and for good reason.

The Cheshire-born snowboarder has been on the snow, whether real or artificial since she was just 18 months old and that is paying dividends after winning Junior World Championships gold and silver in big air and slopsestyle in 2022. She then backed that up with World Championships gold in 2023, aged just 16.

Since then, a flurry of medals have followed, with X Games slopestyle gold and bronze coming in 2024 and 2025. Brookes then went to claim World Cup freestyle overall glory in 2024-25, after finishing second in slopestyle and winning the Big Air competition. In Beijing in December, she won her fourth World Cup event in the Big Air, and then won another X Games gold in 2026 -- showcasing her form heading into her first Olympic games.

Charlotte Bankes

Event: Snowboard Cross

Age: 30

Previous Winter Olympics: 2014 and 2018 (with France), 2022 (with GB)

Charlotte Bankes is accustomed to making history, after becoming the first British snowboarding world champion in 2021.

In doing so, she was the first British woman to claim a world title in a winter sport for 85 years. A real trailblazer, Bankes initially represented France until 2019, after moving from Hemel Hempstead to the Alps as a child.

Bankes won the Crystal Globe in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons and will be hoping to go better than the quarter-final stage that she reached in 2022.

Huw Nightingale

Event: Snowboard Cross

Age: 24

Previous Winter Olympics: 2022

Nightingale is a key member of Great Britain's snowboard cross squad and forms part of one of the country's strongest medal hopes on the snow.

He made his Olympic debut in Beijing in 2022, finishing 30th in the individual event and sixth alongside Bankes in the mixed team competition. Since then, he has developed rapidly on the World Cup circuit and established himself as a regular contender in both formats.

The highlight of his career so far came in 2023, when he and Bankes combined to win gold in the mixed team snowboard cross at the World Championships in Bakuriani -- Britain's first ever world title in the discipline. With that breakthrough success behind him, Nightingale heads to Cortina aiming to build on his Olympic experience and challenge for a podium place.

Kirsty Muir

Event: Freestyle Skiing (Slopestyle and Big Air)

Age: 21

Previous Winter Olympics: 2022

Muir is one of the brightest young talents in British winter sport and a genuine medal hope in the freestyle skiing events.

She burst onto the scene as a teenager, winning World Cup medals and becoming world junior champion before making her Olympic debut in Beijing at just 17 years old. A serious knee injury suffered in 2023 threatened her career, but her comeback has been remarkable.

Since returning to competition, Muir has regained her place among the world's best, collecting further World Cup podiums and showcasing the technical difficulty and consistency that once made her the youngest ever World Cup freestyle ski medallist. Now fully fit -- and off the back of winning gold in the 2026 X Games -- she arrives in Cortina hoping to translate her potential into at least an Olympic podium.

Zoe Atkin

Event: Freestyle Skiing (Halfpipe)

Age: 23

Previous Winter Olympics: 2022

Atkin is Britain's leading women's halfpipe skier and one of the most consistent performers on the World Cup circuit.

The Stanford University student has balanced elite sport with her academic studies, while steadily building an impressive medal collection. She has won multiple X Games -- another Brit to claim gold in Aspen in January -- and finished just outside the medals at the Beijing Olympics in fourth place.

World Championship silver and bronze medals have confirmed her status as a regular contender on the biggest stages, and she arrives in Italy determined to improve on her near-miss from four years ago.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds

Event: Curling (Mixed Doubles plus team events)

Ages: 31 (Mouat), 34 (Dodds)

Previous Winter Olympics: 2022

Mouat and Dodds are among the most successful curlers in British history and form one of Team GB's strongest medal prospects on the ice.

The pair won silver at the Beijing Olympics in 2022, narrowly missing out on gold after an extraordinary run that reignited public interest in British curling. Mouat, who also skips the men's team, is a multiple-time world champion, while Dodds is an Olympic and world champion in women's curling.

Together, they have claimed European and World Championship medals in mixed doubles and are renowned for their tactical intelligence and shot-making under pressure. With experience, pedigree and proven Olympic success, they head into Cortina as serious contenders to go one better than their silver four years ago, while also holding medal hopes in the team events. Rebecca Morrison is the captain of the women's team.

Full Team GB squad

Alpine Skiing

Dave Ryding -- men's slalom

Billy Major -- men's slalom

Laurie Taylor -- men's slalom

Biathlon

Jacques Jefferies -- men's

Shawna Pendry -- women's

Bobsleigh

Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence, Greg Cackett and Leon Greenwood -- men's squad (Alex Cartagena - travelling reserve)

Adele Nicoll and Ashleigh Nelson -- women's squad (Kya Placide - travelling reserve)

Cross-country Skiing

Andrew Musgrave -- men's events

James Clugnet -- men's events

Joe Davies -- men's events

Anna Pryce -- women's events

Curling

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds -- mixed team

Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Hammy McMillan Jnr, Bobby Lammie and Kyle Waddell -- men's team

Rebecca Morrison, Sophie Jackson, Sophie Sinclair, Jennifer Dodds and Fay Henderson -- women's team

WM Sport Media/Getty Images

Figure Skating

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson -- team event / ice dance

Phebe Bekker and James Hernandez -- team event / ice dance

Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby -- team event / pairs

Kristen Spours -- team event / women's singles

Edward Appleby -- team event

Freestyle Skiing

Zoe Atkin -- women's halfpipe

Ollie Davies -- men's ski cross

Makalya Gerken Schofield -- women's moguls

Mateo Jeannesson -- men's moguls

Gus Kenworthy -- men's halfpipe

Chris McCormick -- men's slopestyle and big air

Kirsty Muir -- women's slopestyle and big air

Liam Richards -- men's halfpipe

Short Track Speed Skating

Niall Treacy -- men's 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m

Skeleton

Amelia Coltman -- women's skeleton

Tabitha Stoecker -- women's skeleton

Freya Tarbit -- women's skeleton

Matt Weston -- men's skeleton

Marcus Wyatt -- men's skeleton

Snowboarding

Charlotte Bankes -- women's snowboard cross and mixed team

Mia Brookes -- women's slopestyle and big air

Maisie Hill -- women's slopestyle and big air

Txema Mazet-Brown -- men's slopestyle and big air

Huw Nightingale -- men's snowboard cross and mixed team

Speed Skating

Ellia Smeding -- women's 1,000m and 1,500m