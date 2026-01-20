Team USA at biathlon: Winter Olympics history, results

Open Extended Reactions

The biathlon made its debut in the 1960 Winter Olympic Games and remains the only Winter Olympic event that the United States has not won a medal in. Norway, Germany and France are the countries that have had the most success in this event.

For more details on Team USA's biathlon history and the 2026 team, read on.

What is the biathlon?

The Olympic biathlon takes place on a track and consists of two different activities: cross-country skiing and rifle target shooting. There are 11 total events: 5 men's events, 4 women's events and 1 mixed relay. The winner is either the first person/team across the finish line or the person with the fastest total time depending on the event. Each biathlon event begins and ends with a loop of skiing. The shooting portion of each event, otherwise known as a shooting bout, involves athletes hitting targets. Penalties are accrued for missing targets. Athletes are required to shoot in either a standing or prone position, designated at each bout. The number of loops raced and shooting bouts vary for each event.

2026 USA biathlon team members

Margie Freed: Making her Olympic debut at the 2026 Games, she is from Minnesota and competed for the University of Vermont ski team.

Deedra Irwin: Currently considered the top American female biathlete, she took seventh place in the 15-kilometer individual event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. This was the best individual biathlon finish ever for Team USA at the Winter Olympics.

Maxime Germain: Making his Olympic debut at the 2026 Games, he was born in Alaska but grew up in France before returning to Alaska to attend high school.

Campbell Wright: Currently considered the top American male biathlete, he won silver medals in the sprint and pursuit events at the 2025 World Championships. He is only 23 and competed for New Zealand at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Lucinda Anderson: Making her Olympic debut at the 2026 Games, she began competing in biathlon last year following her graduation from the University of New Hampshire where she competed for the skiing team.

Paul Schommer: Milan will be his second Olympics appearance as he placed seventh in the mixed relay event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Joanne Reid: Milan will be her third Olympics appearance, and a career highlight was finishing 11th in the women's mixed relay in Beijing. She comes from a family of Winter Olympians and was an NCAA champion in cross-country skiing.

Sean Doherty: The veteran of the team as this will be his fourth Olympic appearance, he placed 7th in the mixed relay in Beijing. He was the youngest Team USA Biathlon member in 2014 at the age of 18 and in 2016, became the all-time individual medal leader at the IBU Junior World Championships.

Team USA Olympic history highlights

Beijing 2022: Team USA places seventh in the mixed relay event. Deedra Irwin places seventh in the women's 15 kilometers.

PyeongChang 2018: Team USA places sixth in the men's relay event.

Vancouver 2010: Jeremy Teela places ninth in the men's 10 kilometers.

Turin 2006: Jay Hakkinen places 10th in the men's 20 kilometers.

Lillehammer 1994: Team USA places eighth in the women's relay event.

Albertville 1992: Women's biathlon was added to the Olympic program.

Sapporo 1972: Team USA places sixth in the men's relay event.

Squaw Valley 1960: Biathlon debuts as a Winter Olympic sport and the USA fields its first biathlon team.

