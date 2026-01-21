X Games Aspen 2026: How to watch, events, schedule on ESPN

Many of the world's best action sports athletes will be on full display when the Winter X Games returns to Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado, for X Games Aspen 2026. The event will include ski, snowboard and snowmobile competitions, plus musical performances by headliners such as Alesso and Disco Lines.
Here is everything to know about X Games Aspen 2026:
What is it?
The event runs from Friday to Sunday.
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
Friday, Jan. 23
▪︎ 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, Jan. 24
▪︎ 12:30 p.m. on ABC
▪︎ 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday, Jan. 25
▪︎ 1 p.m. on ABC
▪︎ 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the X Games streaming hub.