        <
        >

          X Games Aspen 2026: How to watch, events, schedule on ESPN

          X Games Aspen 2026 will include ski, snowboard and snowmobile competitions, plus musical performances by headliners like Alesso and Disco Lines. Michael Reaves/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jan 21, 2026, 06:06 PM

          Many of the world's best action sports athletes will be on full display when the Winter X Games returns to Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado, for X Games Aspen 2026. The event will include ski, snowboard and snowmobile competitions, plus musical performances by headliners such as Alesso and Disco Lines.

          Here is everything to know about X Games Aspen 2026:

          What is it?

          The event runs from Friday to Sunday.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Friday, Jan. 23

          ▪︎ 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

          Saturday, Jan. 24

          ▪︎ 12:30 p.m. on ABC

          ▪︎ 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

          Sunday, Jan. 25

          ▪︎ 1 p.m. on ABC

          ▪︎ 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the X Games streaming hub.