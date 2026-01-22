Team GB's top gold medal hope at Winter Olympics? Matt Weston 'couldn't have wished for better season'

Open Extended Reactions

World champion Matt Weston will lead a five-strong team of British skeleton athletes to next month's Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina.

Weston won five of this season's seven World Cup races to reclaim his overall world crown and will go to the Games as a strong favourite to extend the nation's glittering history in the sport.

Weston is joined by team-mate Marcus Wyatt - who won the other two World Cup races this season - and women's trio Amelia Coltman, Tabby Stoecker and Freya Tarbit.

Weston, who bounced back from a thigh injury to dominate the World Cup season, said: "I couldn't really have wished for too much of a better season going into the Olympics.

Matt Weston has won five of seven World Cup races to reclaim his overall world crown. David Inderlied/picture alliance via Getty Images

"I'm obviously picking up on the things I need to improve because I'm a perfectionist, but I'm pleased with how the year has gone for me personally and for us as a team."

With medals also up for grabs in the new mixed team event, Britain are well placed to bounce back from a disappointing performance in Beijing - the first Games without a skeleton medal since the sport was reintroduced to the Olympic programme in 2002.

Brad Hall will pilot the two-man and four-man bobsleigh squads to his third Games, where he will be joined by Taylor Lawrence in both and Greg Cackett, Leon Greenwood and travelling reserve Alex Cartagena for the four-man. Adele Nicoll will compete in the women's monobob and two-woman events, the latter alongside Ashleigh Nelson.