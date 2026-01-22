Where are the 2026 Winter Olympic Villages in Italy?

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be the first Games with two host cities: Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. With events spread across multiple regions of Northern Italy, organizers have set out to provide the safest and most comfortable living arrangements for the roughly 2,900 athletes, coaches and officials.

Featuring a mix of new, temporary and existing facilities, here is a look at where the athletes will dwell during the two-plus weeks at the 2026 Winter Games.

Where are the 2026 Winter Olympics athletes villages?

Athletes will live in one of six athletes villages throughout the region: Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Anterselva, Bormio, Livigno and Predazzo.

Milan

The newly constructed Milan Olympic Village, located in the abandoned Porta Romana railway yard, will feature six blocks that will house about 1,500 residents and boast dining, wellness areas and all-day athletic preparation facilities. Following the Games, the district will become a permanent student neighborhood, offering 1,700 beds along with cafés, shops and green spaces.

Cortina d'Ampezzo

Cortina d'Ampezzo, the site of the 1956 Winter Olympics, will feature a temporary, pop-up town full of rows of wooden small-apartment-sized homes against the Pomagagnon and Tofane mountains that will accommodate approximately 1,400 residents. Located in Fiames, the village will include dining halls, athletic preparation zones and shared recreation spaces.

Anterselva

Athletes will stay in four existing adapted hotels in Anterselva, which is famous for its Alpine scenery and is a major hub for biathlon, the sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. The village will offer 300 beds.

Bormio

More existing hotels in Bormio will accommodate athletes with competition sites and skiing venues nearby. The village will house residents in 400 beds across four hotels.

Livigno

Three lodges already nestled in the Alps will house athletes near the slopes. At the conclusion of the Games, the spaces, which include about 800 beds, will resume being a vital part of Livigno's vibrant tourism industry.

Predazzo

Predazzo, a town with deep connections to Nordic skiing, will include an already established facility that will be renovated to house Olympic athletes and officials. The village will offer 750 beds, offices, dining areas and medical facilities.

