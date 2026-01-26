Qatar's Sheikh Joaan elected to lead Olympic Council of Asia

Open Extended Reactions

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan -- Qatar scored a win in Olympic politics Monday, with the emirate also aiming to host the 2036 Summer Games.

Olympic Council of Asia members elected Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani as their president to complete the term in office of Randir Singh of India, who stepped down for health reasons.

Sheikh Joaan was the only candidate nominated and received 44 votes, with one OCA member abstaining, at the Olympic body's annual assembly. His term runs to 2028.

"I stand before you today with feelings of great pride and responsibility," the sheikh said in an acceptance speech. He also leads the Qatar Olympic Committee and is senior vice president of the global group of national Olympic bodies, known as ANOC.

Sheikh Joaan is the younger brother of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who has been a member of the International Olympic Committee for 24 years.

Qatar's influence in Olympic circles is growing as the IOC reflects on setting a process to choose the 2036 host. India and Qatar have been seen as the strongest bidders, with Saudi Arabia also interested.

Qatar will host the multi-sport Asian Games for the OCA in 2030 and the 2034 edition.

The next Asian Games opens in September in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.