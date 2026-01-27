History of notable U.S. figure skaters at the Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 U.S. Olympic figure skating team was named on Jan. 11. The list includes:

Women's singles

Amber Glenn

Alysa Liu

Isabeau Levito

Men's singles

Ilia Malinin

Andrew Torgashev

Maxim Naumov

Pairs

Ellie Kim and Danny O'Shea

Emily Chan and Spencer Howe

Ice dance

Madison Chock and Evan Bates

Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko

The latest slate of competitors will hope to add to the United States' all-time tally in Olympic figure skating at the Milano Cortina Winter Games. Since the inclusion of figure skating in the Olympics at the 1908 Games, the United States has won 54 medals (17 gold, 16 silver, 21 bronze) in the sport.

All-time U.S. Olympic figure skating champions

1948 - Dick Button - men's singles

1952 - Dick Button - men's singles

1956 - Hayes Jenkins - men's singles

1956 - Tenley Albright - women's singles

1960 - David Jenkins - men's singles

1960 - Carol Heiss - women's singles

1968 - Peggy Fleming - women's singles

1976 - Dorothy Hamill - women's singles

1984 - Scott Hamilton - men's singles

1988 - Brian Boitano - men's singles

1992 - Kristi Yamaguchi - women's singles

1998 - Tara Lipinski - women's singles

2002 - Sarah Hughes - women's singles

2010 - Evan Lysacek - men's singles

2014 - Meryl Davis / Charlie White - ice dance

2022 - Nathan Chen - men's singles

2022 Team - mixed team

History of famous U.S. figure skaters at the Winter Olympics

Women's singles

Peggy Fleming

• 1968 Olympic champion, the only gold medal won by an American athlete at the 1968 Olympics

• Three-time world champion (1966-1968)

• Won five consecutive U.S. championships (1964-1968)

Janet Lynn

• Two-time Olympian (1968, 1972)

• Olympic bronze medalist at the 1972 Games

• Five-time U.S. champion (1969-1973)

Dorothy Hamill

• 1976 Olympic champion

Kristi Yamaguchi

• 1992 Olympic champion

• 1991 and 1992 world champion

Nancy Kerrigan

• Two-time Olympic medalist (bronze in 1992, silver in 1994)

Tara Lipinski

• 1998 Olympic champion, the youngest in history at 15 years, 255 days

• 1997 world champion

Michelle Kwan

• Two-time Olympic medalist (silver in 1998, bronze in 2002)

• Nine-time U.S. champion

• Five-time world champion (1996, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2003); her nine total world championship medals is the most by an American skater in any discipline

Sarah Hughes

• 2002 Olympic champion, most recent American to win the women's singles gold medal

Sasha Cohen

• Two-time Olympian (2002, 2006)

• Won silver in women's singles at 2006 Olympics, the last American woman to win a medal in the event

Men's singles

Brian Boitano

• Three-time Olympian (1984, 1988, 1994)

• 1988 Olympic champion

• U.S. champion (1985-1988)

• 1986 and 1988 world champion

Scott Hamilton

• 1984 Olympic champion

• Four-time world champion (1981-1984)

Dick Button

• First American athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in figure skating

• Two-time Olympic champion (1948, 1952)

• One of only four men to win two or more Olympic gold medals in the event

• Five-time world champion (1948-1952)

• Won a record-tying seven consecutive U.S. championships

Evan Lysacek

• 2010 Olympic champion

• Two-time Olympian (2006, 2010)

• 2009 world champion

Nathan Chen

• Two-time Olympian (2018, 2022)

• 2022 Olympic champion

• Won two medals in the Olympic team event (bronze in 2018, gold in 2022)

• Three-time world champion (2018, 2019, 2021)

Pairs

The United States has won six medals in pairs at the Winter Olympics, the last coming in 1988. The country has never won a gold medal in the event.

Kitty Carruthers and Peter Carruthers

• Silver medalists at 1984 Olympics

• Four-time pairs U.S. champions

Jill Watson and Peter Oppegard

• Bronze medalists at the 1988 Olympics, the last U.S. pair to win a medal in the event

Ice dance

Meryl Davis and Charlie White

• Two-time Olympic medalists (silver in 2010, gold in 2014; the only gold won by the U.S. in the event)

• Six-time U.S. champions

Madison Chock and Evan Bates

• Seven-time U.S. champions

• Finished fourth at 2022 Olympics behind teammates Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue

• Competing at fourth Olympics (eight in 2014, ninth in 2018, fourth in 2022)

• Earned Olympic gold medal in the team event in 2022

• Three-time world champions (2023-2025)

