History of notable U.S. figure skaters at the Olympics

The 2026 U.S. Olympic figure skating team was named on Jan. 11. The list includes:
Women's singles
Amber Glenn
Alysa Liu
Isabeau Levito
Men's singles
Ilia Malinin
Andrew Torgashev
Maxim Naumov
Pairs
Ellie Kim and Danny O'Shea
Emily Chan and Spencer Howe
Ice dance
Madison Chock and Evan Bates
Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik
Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko
The latest slate of competitors will hope to add to the United States' all-time tally in Olympic figure skating at the Milano Cortina Winter Games. Since the inclusion of figure skating in the Olympics at the 1908 Games, the United States has won 54 medals (17 gold, 16 silver, 21 bronze) in the sport.
All-time U.S. Olympic figure skating champions
1948 - Dick Button - men's singles
1952 - Dick Button - men's singles
1956 - Hayes Jenkins - men's singles
1956 - Tenley Albright - women's singles
1960 - David Jenkins - men's singles
1960 - Carol Heiss - women's singles
1968 - Peggy Fleming - women's singles
1976 - Dorothy Hamill - women's singles
1984 - Scott Hamilton - men's singles
1988 - Brian Boitano - men's singles
1992 - Kristi Yamaguchi - women's singles
1998 - Tara Lipinski - women's singles
2002 - Sarah Hughes - women's singles
2010 - Evan Lysacek - men's singles
2014 - Meryl Davis / Charlie White - ice dance
2022 - Nathan Chen - men's singles
2022 Team - mixed team
History of famous U.S. figure skaters at the Winter Olympics
Women's singles
Peggy Fleming
• 1968 Olympic champion, the only gold medal won by an American athlete at the 1968 Olympics
• Three-time world champion (1966-1968)
• Won five consecutive U.S. championships (1964-1968)
Janet Lynn
• Two-time Olympian (1968, 1972)
• Olympic bronze medalist at the 1972 Games
• Five-time U.S. champion (1969-1973)
Dorothy Hamill
• 1976 Olympic champion
Kristi Yamaguchi
• 1992 Olympic champion
• 1991 and 1992 world champion
Nancy Kerrigan
• Two-time Olympic medalist (bronze in 1992, silver in 1994)
Tara Lipinski
• 1998 Olympic champion, the youngest in history at 15 years, 255 days
• 1997 world champion
Michelle Kwan
• Two-time Olympic medalist (silver in 1998, bronze in 2002)
• Nine-time U.S. champion
• Five-time world champion (1996, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2003); her nine total world championship medals is the most by an American skater in any discipline
Sarah Hughes
• 2002 Olympic champion, most recent American to win the women's singles gold medal
Sasha Cohen
• Two-time Olympian (2002, 2006)
• Won silver in women's singles at 2006 Olympics, the last American woman to win a medal in the event
Men's singles
Brian Boitano
• Three-time Olympian (1984, 1988, 1994)
• 1988 Olympic champion
• U.S. champion (1985-1988)
• 1986 and 1988 world champion
Scott Hamilton
• 1984 Olympic champion
• Four-time world champion (1981-1984)
Dick Button
• First American athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in figure skating
• Two-time Olympic champion (1948, 1952)
• One of only four men to win two or more Olympic gold medals in the event
• Five-time world champion (1948-1952)
• Won a record-tying seven consecutive U.S. championships
Evan Lysacek
• 2010 Olympic champion
• Two-time Olympian (2006, 2010)
• 2009 world champion
Nathan Chen
• Two-time Olympian (2018, 2022)
• 2022 Olympic champion
• Won two medals in the Olympic team event (bronze in 2018, gold in 2022)
• Three-time world champion (2018, 2019, 2021)
Pairs
The United States has won six medals in pairs at the Winter Olympics, the last coming in 1988. The country has never won a gold medal in the event.
Kitty Carruthers and Peter Carruthers
• Silver medalists at 1984 Olympics
• Four-time pairs U.S. champions
Jill Watson and Peter Oppegard
• Bronze medalists at the 1988 Olympics, the last U.S. pair to win a medal in the event
Ice dance
Meryl Davis and Charlie White
• Two-time Olympic medalists (silver in 2010, gold in 2014; the only gold won by the U.S. in the event)
• Six-time U.S. champions
Madison Chock and Evan Bates
• Seven-time U.S. champions
• Finished fourth at 2022 Olympics behind teammates Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue
• Competing at fourth Olympics (eight in 2014, ninth in 2018, fourth in 2022)
• Earned Olympic gold medal in the team event in 2022
• Three-time world champions (2023-2025)
