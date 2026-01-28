2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony: Date, time, torch relay

Open Extended Reactions

About 2,900 of the world's best athletes on snow and ice will be on hand in Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Games will be the first hosted by two cities, as Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, will be the shared site of another chapter of awe-inspiring feats on the Olympic stage.

The opening ceremony, which includes the parade of nations and the lighting of the cauldron, marks the official start of the Games. Here's everything to know about the opening ceremony for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics:

When is the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The opening ceremony will take place Feb. 6.

What time is the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET., with a prime-time encore presentation at 8 p.m.

How can fans watch the opening ceremony?

The ceremony will be broadcast on NBC and streamed in the Peacock app, NBC app, NBC Sports app and at NBCOlympics.com and NBC.com.

Where is the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will take place at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Who is hosting the opening ceremony?

Savannah Guthrie and Terry Gannon will host the ceremony alongside three-time Olympic snowboarding champion Shaun White. Mike Tirico will contribute to the coverage remotely from Northern California as he prepares to call Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.

Who is performing during the opening ceremony?

Mariah Carey is scheduled to be the headlining performer for the ceremony. She will be joined by Lang Lang, Cecilia Bartoli, Andrea Bocelli, Laura Pausini, Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Impacciatore and Matilda De Angelis.

What is the theme of the opening ceremony?

The theme is "Armonia" (harmony in Italian). It is a tribute to Italian values, history and culture and the country's connection to the Olympic spirit.

How does the Olympic torch relay work?

The modern Olympic torch was first used at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics. Inspired by ancient Greece, the torch relay signals the start of the Olympic Games, with an objective of spreading peace and friendship along its route.

The torch for the 2026 Winter Olympics began in Olympia, Greece, on Nov. 26, 2025. It arrived in Rome on Dec. 4. It will travel through every region of Italy before making its way to San Siro Stadium in Milan for the official start of the Games.

