Winter Olympics results: U.S. gold medals by event

The 2026 Winter Olympics will feature a record 116 medal events across 16 sports, including the debut of ski mountaineering and several new events such as men's and women's dual moguls, women's luge doubles and women's large hill ski jumping.

The United States enters the Games having won 330 medals in the history of the Winter Olympics, with 114 being gold. Both counts are second all time behind Norway. Norwegian athletes have claimed a total of 405 medals, including 148 gold.

Americans have secured gold at every Winter Olympics since 1924. Check out the all-time U.S. gold medal count by event below.

All-time U.S. gold medal count

Speedskating: 30

Alpine skiing: 17

Figure skating: 17

Snowboarding: 17

Freestyle skiing: 11

Bobsled: 8

Ice hockey: 4

Short track speedskating: 4

Skeleton: 3

Cross-country skiing: 1

Curling: 1

Nordic combined: 1

