          Winter Olympics 101: What to know about Milan Cortina Games

          The Winter Olympics will take over the slopes of Italy in February 2026. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jan 30, 2026, 07:12 PM

          The 2026 Winter Olympics will run Feb. 6-22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Featuring around 2,800 athletes and 116 events, these Winter Olympics will be the first Games officially hosted by two cities.

          Get excited for the festivities by checking out our comprehensive catalogue of Olympic resources below:

          2026 Winter Olympics basics

          Olympic history

          Olympic medals

          Olympic winter sport primers

          Rules

          Supplementary information

          For more Olympics updates, check out the ESPN hub page.