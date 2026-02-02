Italian biathlete Passler suspended for Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

ROME -- Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler tested positive for doping and was provisionally suspended Monday from competing in her hometown at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Italy's anti-doping agency said Passler tested positive for letrozole in an out-of-competition sample ahead of the Olympics, which open Friday. The sample was taken outside the official Games-time testing program.

Letrozole can be used in the treatment of breast cancer and also control the effects of steroid use.

Passler, 24, was due to compete in biathlon in Anterselva, starting Sunday with the mixed team relay. She has yet to win a medal at a major championship.

Her uncle, Johann Passler, is an Olympic medalist in biathlon. He took bronzes in the men's individual and relay events at the 1988 Calgary Winter Games.

The Biathlon Integrity Unit said in a statement the disciplinary case will be managed by the Italian anti-doping agency.