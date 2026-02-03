New York among six cities to host 2028 LA Olympics soccer

Open Extended Reactions

Six cities across the United States have been named as hosts of soccer games at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Group stage games will go to New York City; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis, Missouri; plus San Diego and San Jose in California, organizers of the next Summer Games said on Tuesday.

LA 2028 chief executive Reynold Hoover told International Olympic Committee members the Games would be played in "premier existing Major League Soccer stadiums."

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena was previously confirmed to host knockout and medal games.

The Olympic women's soccer tournament will be bigger than the men's edition for the first time in 2028, with 16 teams for women and now just 12 for men -- flipping the gender imbalance at the Paris Olympics which had 16 men's teams and 12 in the women's tournament.