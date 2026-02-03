Norwegian skier Kilde withdraws from Milan Cortina Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

BORMIO, Italy -- Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde will not compete at the Milan Cortina Olympics as he tries to regain his form following a serious crash two years ago.

"I have done everything I possibly could to be ready for the Olympics but my mind and body are not performing the way I need them to," Kilde said on Tuesday.

Kilde underwent surgery for a severe cut and nerve damage in his right calf and two torn ligaments in his shoulder after crashing in sight of the finish at the classic Lauberhorn downhill in Wengen, Switzerland, in January 2024.

He returned to the World Cup this season.

"It is extremely hard to come to this decision after all the work I have put in together with my family, medical team, the national team and many others. At the same time, I am proud that I managed to fight my way back and compete at the World Cup again," Kilde added.

Kilde won the silver medal in combined and bronze in super-G at the 2022 Beijing Games.