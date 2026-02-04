Where are the Winter Olympics? 2026 venues to know

The 2026 Winter Olympics will feature thousands of international athletes across 16 different sports. Competitors will go for gold at a variety of venues throughout Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
From arenas to stadiums, Milano-Cortina venues will take center stage with the 2026 Winter Olympics cycle. Check out more information below:
Antholz-Anterselva Biathlon Arena
Location: Antholz-Anterselva
Sports: Biathlon
Fun fact: Able to hold 19,000 spectators, the arena has the highest capacity in all of the venues at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium
Location: Cortina d'Ampezzo
Sports: Curling
Fun fact: It will be the setting for the 2026 Paralympic Winter closing ceremony.
Cortina Sliding Centre
Location: Cortina d'Ampezzo
Sports: Bobsled, luge, skeleton
Fun fact: The venue is built on the grounds of a former track named after two-time Olympic gold medal bobsledder Eugenio Monti.
Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park
Location: Livigno
Sports: Freestyle skiing
Fun fact: The aerials competition area allows athletes to reach heights of over 39 feet.
Livigno Snow Park
Location: Livigno
Sports: Freestyle skiing, snowboard
Fun fact: The park's big air jump stands more than 160 feet tall.
Milano Ice Skating Arena
Location: Milan
Sports: Figure skating, short track speed skating
Fun fact: The arena's surface caters to both sports, with thinner ice for short track and thicker ice for figure skating.
Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium
Location: Milan
Sports: N/A
Fun fact: Known as the "Temple of Football," the stadium will host the opening ceremony to the 2026 Winter Games.
Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena
Location: Milan
Sports: Ice hockey
Fun fact: The architecture was inspired by former Roman amphitheaters.
Milano Speed Skating Stadium
Location: Milan
Sports: Speed skating
Fun fact: It's the first time an indoor temporary rink has been used for speed skating in the Winter Olympics.
Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena
Location: Milan
Sports: Ice hockey
Fun fact: Pavilions from the Fiera Milano Rho exhibition center were repurposed to create the venue alongside the Milano Speed Skating Stadium.
Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium
Location: Predazzo
Sports: Nordic combined, ski jumping
Fun fact: The Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium hosted its first World Cup event in 1990.
Stelvio Ski Centre
Location: Bormio
Sports: Alpine skiing, ski mountaineering
Fun fact: The Stelvio Ski Centre will host the debut of ski mountaineering at the Olympics.
Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium
Location: Tesero
Sports: Cross-country skiing, Nordic combined
Fun fact: It hosted the Nordic World Ski Championships for the first time in 1991.
Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre
Location: Cortina d'Ampezzo
Sports: Alpine skiing
Fun fact: It is home of the iconic ski course, Olympia delle Tofane.
Verona Olympic Arena
Location: Verona
Sports: N/A
Fun fact: Built in 30 A.D., Italy's third-largest Roman amphitheater will host the Winter Olympics closing ceremony.
