Where are the Winter Olympics? 2026 venues to know

The 2026 Winter Olympics will feature thousands of international athletes across 16 different sports. Competitors will go for gold at a variety of venues throughout Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

From arenas to stadiums, Milano-Cortina venues will take center stage with the 2026 Winter Olympics cycle. Check out more information below:

Antholz-Anterselva Biathlon Arena

Location : Antholz-Anterselva

Sports : Biathlon

Fun fact: Able to hold 19,000 spectators, the arena has the highest capacity in all of the venues at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium

Location: Cortina d'Ampezzo

Sports: Curling

Fun fact: It will be the setting for the 2026 Paralympic Winter closing ceremony.

Cortina Sliding Centre

Location: Cortina d'Ampezzo

Sports: Bobsled, luge, skeleton

Fun fact: The venue is built on the grounds of a former track named after two-time Olympic gold medal bobsledder Eugenio Monti.

Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park

Location: Livigno

Sports: Freestyle skiing

Fun fact: The aerials competition area allows athletes to reach heights of over 39 feet.

Livigno Snow Park

Location: Livigno

Sports: Freestyle skiing, snowboard

Fun fact: The park's big air jump stands more than 160 feet tall.

Milano Ice Skating Arena

Location: Milan

Sports: Figure skating, short track speed skating

Fun fact: The arena's surface caters to both sports, with thinner ice for short track and thicker ice for figure skating.

Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium

Location: Milan

Sports: N/A

Fun fact: Known as the "Temple of Football," the stadium will host the opening ceremony to the 2026 Winter Games.

Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

Location: Milan

Sports: Ice hockey

Fun fact: The architecture was inspired by former Roman amphitheaters.

Milano Speed Skating Stadium

Location: Milan

Sports: Speed skating

Fun fact: It's the first time an indoor temporary rink has been used for speed skating in the Winter Olympics.

Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

Location: Milan

Sports: Ice hockey

Fun fact: Pavilions from the Fiera Milano Rho exhibition center were repurposed to create the venue alongside the Milano Speed Skating Stadium.

Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium

Location: Predazzo

Sports: Nordic combined, ski jumping

Fun fact: The Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium hosted its first World Cup event in 1990.

Stelvio Ski Centre

Location: Bormio

Sports: Alpine skiing, ski mountaineering

Fun fact: The Stelvio Ski Centre will host the debut of ski mountaineering at the Olympics.

Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium

Location: Tesero

Sports: Cross-country skiing, Nordic combined

Fun fact: It hosted the Nordic World Ski Championships for the first time in 1991.

Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre

Location: Cortina d'Ampezzo

Sports: Alpine skiing

Fun fact: It is home of the iconic ski course, Olympia delle Tofane.

Verona Olympic Arena

Location: Verona

Sports: N/A

Fun fact: Built in 30 A.D., Italy's third-largest Roman amphitheater will host the Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

