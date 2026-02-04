        <
          Where are the Winter Olympics? 2026 venues to know

          Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena is one of the venues hosting 2026 Winter Olympic competitions. Maja Hitij/Getty Images
          Feb 4, 2026, 08:08 PM

          The 2026 Winter Olympics will feature thousands of international athletes across 16 different sports. Competitors will go for gold at a variety of venues throughout Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

          From arenas to stadiums, Milano-Cortina venues will take center stage with the 2026 Winter Olympics cycle. Check out more information below:

          Antholz-Anterselva Biathlon Arena

          • Location: Antholz-Anterselva

          • Sports: Biathlon

          • Fun fact: Able to hold 19,000 spectators, the arena has the highest capacity in all of the venues at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

          Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium

          • Location: Cortina d'Ampezzo

          • Sports: Curling

          • Fun fact: It will be the setting for the 2026 Paralympic Winter closing ceremony.

          Cortina Sliding Centre

          • Location: Cortina d'Ampezzo

          • Sports: Bobsled, luge, skeleton

          • Fun fact: The venue is built on the grounds of a former track named after two-time Olympic gold medal bobsledder Eugenio Monti.

          Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park

          • Location: Livigno

          • Sports: Freestyle skiing

          • Fun fact: The aerials competition area allows athletes to reach heights of over 39 feet.

          Livigno Snow Park

          • Location: Livigno

          • Sports: Freestyle skiing, snowboard

          • Fun fact: The park's big air jump stands more than 160 feet tall.

          Milano Ice Skating Arena

          • Location: Milan

          • Sports: Figure skating, short track speed skating

          • Fun fact: The arena's surface caters to both sports, with thinner ice for short track and thicker ice for figure skating.

          Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium

          • Location: Milan

          • Sports: N/A

          • Fun fact: Known as the "Temple of Football," the stadium will host the opening ceremony to the 2026 Winter Games.

          Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

          • Location: Milan

          • Sports: Ice hockey

          • Fun fact: The architecture was inspired by former Roman amphitheaters.

          Milano Speed Skating Stadium

          • Location: Milan

          • Sports: Speed skating

          • Fun fact: It's the first time an indoor temporary rink has been used for speed skating in the Winter Olympics.

          Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

          • Location: Milan

          • Sports: Ice hockey

          • Fun fact: Pavilions from the Fiera Milano Rho exhibition center were repurposed to create the venue alongside the Milano Speed Skating Stadium.

          Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium

          • Location: Predazzo

          • Sports: Nordic combined, ski jumping

          • Fun fact: The Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium hosted its first World Cup event in 1990.

          Stelvio Ski Centre

          • Location: Bormio

          • Sports: Alpine skiing, ski mountaineering

          • Fun fact: The Stelvio Ski Centre will host the debut of ski mountaineering at the Olympics.

          Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium

          • Location: Tesero

          • Sports: Cross-country skiing, Nordic combined

          • Fun fact: It hosted the Nordic World Ski Championships for the first time in 1991.

          Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre

          • Location: Cortina d'Ampezzo

          • Sports: Alpine skiing

          • Fun fact: It is home of the iconic ski course, Olympia delle Tofane.

          Verona Olympic Arena

          • Location: Verona

          • Sports: N/A

          • Fun fact: Built in 30 A.D., Italy's third-largest Roman amphitheater will host the Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

