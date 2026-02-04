Spanish figure skater granted permission to use Minions music at Winter Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate is set to perform to music from the Minions. Photo by Yuan Tian/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

A Spanish figure skater is set to perform to music from the Minions movies at the Winter Olympics after resolving a copyright issue with Universal Studios.

Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate, competing in his first games at Milan-Cortina, has previously skated to songs from the popular movie series while wearing a yellow T-shirt and dungarees, mimicking the style of the characters.

The Spaniard has also performed to music by the Bee Gees and was likely to revert to this routine should his plan to use the Minions music fall through.

On Monday, Sabate took to social media to say that he would not be allowed to continue the routine at the Winter Olympics as Universal Studios, the rights holders of the music, had not granted permission for its use.

However, on Tuesday, Sabate said that public support led Universal to change its mind.

"Huge thank you to everyone who reposted, shared and supported," Sabate said.

"Because of you, Universal Studios reconsidered and officially granted the rights for this one special occasion.

"There are still a couple of things to be tied up with the other two music of the program, but we are so close to accomplishing it! And it's all thanks to you.

"I'm so happy to see that the Minions hitting Olympic ice is becoming real again!"