Mariah Carey at the San Siro? UK TV channel for 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

While some of the 2026 Winter Olympics sports start on Wednesday, the official start of the huge global event is on Friday with the traditional opening ceremony.

Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are the hosts this year, and Italy is preparing to welcome the world with a ceremony expected to blend sporting tradition with culture, music and spectacle across multiple venues.

Here's everything you need to know about the opening ceremony, including when it starts, where it will be held and how to watch it.

When and where is the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb 7. at 8 p.m. local time, and 7 p.m. in the UK.

Milan's most famous sporting landmark will host it; the San Siro, the home of A.C. Milan and Internazionale.

Who is performing at the ceremony?

It will feature a number of international acts, including legendary American popstar Mariah Carey.

Joining Carey with performances will be Italian artists Andrea Boxelli, Laura Pausini, Pierfrancesco Favino and Sabrina Impacciatore.

Those are the confirmed acts -- but keep your eye out for any surprises.

What else is happening?

For the first time at an Olympics, the traditional athletes parade will take place across four locations.

On top of the events at the San Siro, there will be simultaneous ceremonies and parades at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Predazzo and Livigno.

We'll also see the ceremonial lighting of the Olympic Cauldron on Friday night, with one in Milan and one in Cortina.

Why the opening ceremony is somewhat bittersweet

For many in Milan, the moment will come with mixed emotions. When the Olympic flame is lit inside the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, it will also signal the start of the end for one of football's most iconic venues.

The 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony is expected to serve as a farewell of sorts for the San Siro, which is set for partial demolition and large-scale redevelopment after nearly a century of use, clearing the way for a modern, revenue-driven stadium, which is slated to be complete in 2030.

How do I watch it in the UK?

While the BBC don't have wall-to-wall coverage like at previous Winter Olympics, they are showing the opening ceremony live on free-to-air TV. Their coverage starts at 6.30 p.m.

It will also be live on TNT Sports and Discovery+ for subscribers, from 5.30 p.m.

What is the full schedule for the Winter Olympics?

Some events are taking place from Wednesday, Feb. 4, but the Winter Olympics officially runs from Friday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, Feb. 22.

