First women's downhill training canceled over heavy snow

Ongoing snowfall forced Milan Cortina Games organizers to cancel the opening women's downhill training session scheduled for Thursday, a break for Lindsey Vonn as she seeks more recovery time from her ruptured ACL.

Some 7 inches of snow have fallen on the Olympia delle Tofane course this week, and it was forecast to continue snowing overnight into Thursday in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

"Due to the ongoing snowfall and the forecast for tomorrow the DH training 1 is canceled," organizers said Wednesday.

Thursday was slated to be the first of three training sessions. Two more were scheduled for Friday and Saturday before Sunday's downhill race. At least one training session needs to be held before the race can start, according to the rules.

Vonn and her team were hoping for Thursday's practice to be canceled after the 41-year-old ruptured the ACL in her left knee along with bone bruising and meniscal damage when she lost control landing a jump in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday.

"But we also need to get out of the start gate on one training run in case something happens further along the line and they have to cancel something else," Vonn's head coach Chris Knight told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Knight said Vonn might participate in only one of the training sessions while noting, "There's lots of options."