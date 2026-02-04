2026 Winter Olympics: Team GB starts mixed doubles curling with win

Open Extended Reactions

Scottish pair Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds made a winning start for Team GB in mixed doubles curling as they beat Norway 8-6.

The duo are considered serious medal contenders and were not thrown off by a partial power cut early on in the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

Britain's Jennifer Dodds curls the stone past Britain's Bruce Mouat as they compete in the curling mixed doubles round robin between Britain and Norway. Marco BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images

Despite losing the first end, they went on to take three in the second end en route to victory in the first of their nine round-robin matches.

Mouat and Dodds -- who next face Estonia followed by Czechia -- were beaten by the Norwegian pair in the semi-finals in 2022 despite taking an early lead, eventually losing to Sweden in the bronze-medal match.

