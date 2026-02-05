What is an axel? Top Olympic figure skating moves explained

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Winter Olympics run from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22 in northern Italy. During each Winter Games cycle, figure skating is a fan favorite event.

Which figure skating moves should spectators know? Learn more about top maneuvers below:

Types of jumps

Edge jumps: A skater uses either the inside or outside edge of one skate blade to propel themselves into the air without the other skate touching the ice.

Toe jumps: Originate from the front of the blade; a skater plants their toe pick into the ice to launch themselves into the air.

Edge jumps

Axel: Often considered the most difficult jump in figure skating, the axel is the only jump where a skater takes off in a forward motion and lands backward. A single axel consists of 1½ rotations. American skater Ilia "Quad God" Malinin became the first to land a quadruple axel in competition at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in September 2022. Japan's Hanyu Yuzuru attempted the jump at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but did not land it successfully.

Loop: Considered the most basic jump in figure skating. Begins while the skater is moving backward; the skater uses the knee opposite from the takeoff foot to lift themselves, landing on the same foot as takeoff and continuing to move backward.

Salchow: Performed when the skater is moving forward and turns to skate backward, immediately taking off from one foot, rotating in the air, and landing on the opposite foot. Named after Sweden's Ulrich Salchow, who first performed the jump in 1909, the Salchow is done by swinging the skater's free leg forward to take off.

Toe jumps

Flip: Skater uses the toe-pick of the opposite leg, stretching the free leg behind and toe-picking to lift themselves into the air. The jump is landed on the opposite foot than the one used for takeoff.

Lutz: Skater takes off backward from the outside edge of the skate and uses the opposite foot toe-pick to launch themselves into the air, landing on that opposite leg than the one used for takeoff. The skater completes the Lutz, named after Austrian skater Alois Lutz in 1913, in counter-rotations, making it more difficult.

Toe Loop: Skater takes off backwards on a bent leg and then uses the opposite toe to pick on the ice and launch them into the air to rotate, landing on the same foot used for takeoff

Other moves to know

Lift: Elements in ice dance and pairs skating in which the female partner is hoisted above the head of the male partner in a variety of styles. Spiral: The skater extends his or her free leg behind them during a long glide, demonstrating flexibility and grace, often in the choreographed sequence of a program.

Sit spin: Performed in a sitting position very low to the ice with the skater spinning on one leg with the other leg extended beside it.

Layback spin: A spin done in an upright position where the skater's head and shoulders arch backward as the speed of the spin increases.

Twist lift: A move in pairs skating in which the male throws his partner into the air and catches her after she has performed revolutions/rotations, then placing her back on the ice.

Twizzle: A series of turns on one foot done in ice dancing when the duo performs the rotations quickly and continuously side by side and close to each other. These are easily recognizable, and the partners look very in sync with each other.

