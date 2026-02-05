Finland women's hockey may have too many out to face Canada

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Finland's women's hockey team is not sure if it will have enough players to face Canada on Thursday night in each team's first game at the Milan Cortina Olympics because of a stomach virus depleting its roster.

Finland went through Thursday's morning skate with just eight skaters and two goaltenders after canceling practice Wednesday. Finnish Ice Hockey Association spokesperson Henna Malmberg said the remaining 13 players are either infected or in quarantine.

Teams are allowed to dress up to 20 skaters and two goalies.

Finland would forfeit, resulting in a 1-0 Canada win, if it cannot dress enough players to participate. The game is scheduled to start at 9:10 p.m. local time (3:10 p.m. ET).

After the Canada game, Finland has an off-day Friday before facing the United States on Saturday.

Finland is a four-time Olympic bronze medalist after finishing third at the 2022 Beijing Games. The team has also won bronze at the past two women's world championships.