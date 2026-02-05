Finland women's hockey vs. Canada ppd. as virus depletes roster

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- The Finland women's hockey team had its opening game against Canada on Thursday postponed due to a stomach virus depleting the roster.

The game was rescheduled to Feb. 12.

The decision to postpone the game was announced shortly after Finland completed its early afternoon practice with just eight skaters and two goalies. The remaining 13 players are either in quarantine or isolation due to a norovirus that began affecting the team Tuesday night.

The postponement provides Finland two extra days to rest before playing the U.S. on Saturday. Had their game against Canada not been postponed, Finnish officials were considering the possibility of a forfeiture.

"While all stakeholders recognize the disappointment of not playing the game as originally scheduled, this was a responsible and necessary decision that reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the integrity of the competition," Olympic officials announced. "All stakeholders thank teams, partners and fans for their cooperation and understanding, and look forward to the rescheduled game being played under safe and appropriate conditions."

Team Finland officials were already weighing the likelihood of not playing before the game was postponed.

Coach Tero Lehterä said it could be unfair to ask his 10 currently healthy players to compete in a full game. He said the team also had to take into account the possibility of Canadian opponents being infected.

"Most of them are getting better but not healthy enough to play. And there's the chance that if we would play it could influence Team Canada and their health as well," Lehterä said after practice, adding, "But I couldn't risk my players if they were ill yesterday to play tonight because that would be wrong against the individual."

Lehterä said the first sign of the illness became apparent on Tuesday night -- after the team held a full practice earlier in the day.

The rescheduled game falls on the second of two consecutive off-days during the women's tournament and a day before the quarterfinals open.

Finland is a four-time Olympic bronze medalist after finishing third at the 2022 Beijing Games. The team has also won bronze at the past two women's world championships.