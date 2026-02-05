2026 Winter Olympics: Team GB's Mouat, Dodds continue mixed curling winning start

Open Extended Reactions

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds maintained their perfect start in the Olympic curling mixed doubles competition in Cortina with a narrow win over Czechia.

Having opened with victory against Norway on Wednesday evening, Mouat and Dodds made it two from two with a 10-5 success over Estonia on Thursday morning.

The Czechia team had lost both of their initial matches but after the fifth end, the teams were tied at 5-5 with Britain taking the next two ends to hold an 8-5 lead heading into the final end.

It was a tight finish to the match and although the Czechs scored two points to win the last end, Dodds and Mouat edged it 8-7.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds got past the Czech Republic on Thursday. David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Dodds said: "We can't complain, three in a row in your first three games at the Olympics -- we're always going to take that, no matter how you do it. It's a great start.

"That last end was a bit tricky but when I saw him draw, it looked heavy and it kind of bounced off and left me that pocket to basically draw into -- I was very happy to see that, let's say that.

"This is why you play curling, for these moments, that sort of pressurised shot and when you make it, it's so satisfying."

Mouat and Dodds have another two matches to play on Friday, taking on Sweden in the morning before an afternoon match with Korea.

Dodds added: "We've had one or two naps and a coffee here and there but this is the schedule at the Olympics, especially in the mixed doubles, it is very fast and intense -- the game and the number of games you will be playing.

"We're in a good place. We know they're going to be tough games tomorrow, the first one is Sweden and they are world champions from two years ago so we know they will be a tough opponent.

"We know what we need to do to get to our best performance and that's what we will need tomorrow."

Mouat was full of praise for the Cortina venue, which was originally built for the 1956 Olympics and was renovated before this year's competition.

He said: "The venue is really cool, the surrounding area with the modern and old-style wood is quite special to play in.

"It's very warm out there but I'm enjoying it and enjoying the atmosphere that the Italian crowd are bringing. It's been a lot of fun."