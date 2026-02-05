        <
          2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 6 schedule: Milan-Cortina events

          The opening ceremony for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics will be held on Feb. 6, 2026. Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Feb 5, 2026, 08:57 PM

          The 2026 Winter Olympics have arrived! Festivities officially kick off with the opening ceremony and a selection of events on Feb. 6, 2026. Curling and ice hockey are among the first featured sports of the Milan Cortina event cycle.

          Fans can tune into Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full Day 1 schedule below:

          *All times Eastern

          3:55 a.m.

          Figure Skating - Team Event - Day 1 - Venue Feed

          4 a.m.

          Figure Skating - Team: Rhythm Dance

          4:05 a.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Italy vs. Switzerland

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Sweden vs. Great Britain

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - USA vs. Canada

          5:30 a.m.

          Alpine Skiing - Men's Downhill - Training

          Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - Training

          5:35 a.m.

          Figure Skating - Team: Pairs Short

          6 a.m.

          Winter Olympics Highlights

          6:10 a.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group B - France vs. Japan

          7:35 a.m.

          Figure Skating - Team: Women's Short

          8:35 a.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Czechia vs. USA

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Italy vs. Estonia

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - South Korea vs. Great Britain

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Sweden vs. Norway

          8:40 a.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group A - Czechia vs. Switzerland

          8:55 a.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Czechia vs. USA

          10:15 a.m.

          Opening Ceremony Red Carpet

          10:30 a.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group A - USA vs. Czechia - Re-air

          12 p.m.

          Figure Skating - Team: Rhythm Dance

          12:30 p.m.

          Figure Skating - Team: Pairs Short

          Men's Snowboard Big Air - Qualifying - Re-air

          1 p.m.

          Figure Skating - Team: Women's Short

          1:40 p.m.

          2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

          6 p.m.

          Winter Olympics Highlights

