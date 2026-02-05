2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 6 schedule: Milan-Cortina events

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Winter Olympics have arrived! Festivities officially kick off with the opening ceremony and a selection of events on Feb. 6, 2026. Curling and ice hockey are among the first featured sports of the Milan Cortina event cycle.

Fans can tune into Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full Day 1 schedule below:

*All times Eastern

3:55 a.m.

Figure Skating - Team Event - Day 1 - Venue Feed

4 a.m.

Figure Skating - Team: Rhythm Dance

4:05 a.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Italy vs. Switzerland

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Sweden vs. Great Britain

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - USA vs. Canada

5:30 a.m.

Alpine Skiing - Men's Downhill - Training

Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - Training

5:35 a.m.

Figure Skating - Team: Pairs Short

6 a.m.

Winter Olympics Highlights

6:10 a.m.

Hockey - Women's Group B - France vs. Japan

7:35 a.m.

Figure Skating - Team: Women's Short

8:35 a.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Czechia vs. USA

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Italy vs. Estonia

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - South Korea vs. Great Britain

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Sweden vs. Norway

8:40 a.m.

Hockey - Women's Group A - Czechia vs. Switzerland

8:55 a.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Czechia vs. USA

10:15 a.m.

Opening Ceremony Red Carpet

10:30 a.m.

Hockey - Women's Group A - USA vs. Czechia - Re-air

12 p.m.

Figure Skating - Team: Rhythm Dance

12:30 p.m.

Figure Skating - Team: Pairs Short

Men's Snowboard Big Air - Qualifying - Re-air

1 p.m.

Figure Skating - Team: Women's Short

1:40 p.m.

2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

6 p.m.

Winter Olympics Highlights

For more Olympics updates, check out the ESPN hub page.