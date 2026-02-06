Winter Olympics: Tallulah Proulx, Francis Ceccarelli hoping to create new exposure for Filipino athletes

Open Extended Reactions

Every four years, the Winter Olympic Games gathers the world's best athletes in sports shaped by snow, ice, and cold climates far removed from the Philippines' tropical reality. And as Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo stage the 2026 edition across northern Italy from Feb. 6-22, the Philippine flag will once again be part of that global stage - a sight that remains rare, but increasingly intentional.

The Philippines will send two athletes to the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, doubling its delegation from Beijing 2022 and continuing a quiet but steady push to establish a foothold in winter sports. For a country with no natural snow, limited access to ice facilities, and a sporting culture rooted in warm-weather disciplines, simply qualifying athletes through international standards remains a significant achievement.

However, this time, participation comes with history attached.

Tallulah Proulx is the first Filipina to qualify for the Winter Olympics; and at 17 years old, she is the youngest Filipino to compete at the Games. She will compete in alpine skiing's most technical events of slalom and giant slalom - races that demand precision, balance, and experience typically honed over years on snow-covered mountains.

"I can't even believe that I'm going," Proulx said in a pre-Games interview with CNN. "I don't think it's still fully hit me yet. I don't think it will until I'm actually there."

Proulx grew up training overseas, racing in International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) competitions to meet the Olympic qualification standards. Her place in Milano Cortina was earned through points accumulated in sanctioned events, underscoring that her Olympic berth was competitive, not symbolic. In a sport dominated by European and North American powers, her presence represents both personal dedication and a breakthrough moment for Philippine sports.

"I would just want to show the Philippines and the whole world that Filipinas can do it," Proulx told CNN. "I'm super excited... and proud to be able to represent such an important part of my identity."

Proulx joins Francis Ceccarelli, a Fil-Italian alpine skier whose own journey reflects the evolving nature of Philippine representation in sports. Born in the Philippines and raised in Italy, Ceccarelli trained on European slopes and worked his way through the FIS qualification system to follow Filipino pioneers such as Raymond Ocampo, Michael Teruel, and Asa Miller into the Olympic alpine arena.

Together, Proulx and Ceccarelli mark the latest chapter in a Winter Olympic history that has been sporadic but persistent. The Philippines first appeared in the Winter Games in 1972, followed by occasional entries often separated by long absences. Participation at Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018, Beijing 2022, and now Milano Cortina 2026 signals a renewed commitment to sustained involvement rather than one-off appearances.

There are no illusions about medal expectations. Alpine skiing at the Olympic level is one of the most competitive fields in global sport, dominated by countries with deep winter infrastructure and generational experience. For the Philippines, progress is measured differently by qualification, continuity, and visibility.

"I hope that me being at the Olympics and representing the Philippines opens up a whole new exposure to sports and what it can become," Proulx told CNN about Filipino representation in the Winter Olympics.

The significance of Milano Cortina is not about medals but about earning the right to be there. Sending two athletes instead of one shows real, if small, progress for a country still new to winter sports. And it definitely deserves to be celebrated -- standing as a clear achievement in its own right.