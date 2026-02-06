2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 7 schedule: Milan Cortina events

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Winter Olympics are in full swing this weekend with curling, luge, speed skating and more events in action.

Fans can tune into Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full Feb. 7 schedule below:

*All times Eastern

4:05 a.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Great Britain vs. Canada

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Switzerland vs. Sweden

4:30 a.m.

Freestyle skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying

5:30 a.m.

Alpine skiing - Men's Downhill

Alpine skiing - Women's Downhill - Training

6:10 a.m.

Hockey - Women's Group B - Germany vs. Japan

6:45 a.m.

Freestyle skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying

7 a.m.

Cross-country skiing - Women's Skiathlon

7:30 a.m.

Luge - Women's Singles - Training

8 a.m.

Freestyle skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying

8:35 a.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Estonia vs. Norway

Curing - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Great Britain vs. USA

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - South Korea vs. Czechia

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Sweden vs. Italy

8:40 a.m.

Hockey - Women's Group B - Sweden vs. Italy

10 a.m.

Speed skating - Women's 3000m

10:40 a.m.

Hockey - Women's Group A - USA vs. Finland

11 a.m.

Luge - Men's Singles Luge - Run 1

11:30 a.m.

Freestyle skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying

11:45 a.m.

Ski jumping - Women's Normal Hill

12:15 p.m.

Figure skating - Training

12:30 p.m.

Luge - Men's Singles Luge - Run 2

1 p.m.

Freestyle skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying (Re-air)

1:05 p.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Canada vs. Estonia

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Czechia vs. Switzerland

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Norway vs. Italy

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - South Korea vs. USA

1:30 p.m.

Snowboarding - Men's Big Air - Final

1:45 p.m.

Figure skating - Men's Short - Team

2:45 p.m.

Luge - Men's Singles - Runs 1-2

3:10 p.m.

Hockey - Women's Group A - Switzerland vs. Canada

3:15 p.m.

Snowboarding - Men's Big Air - Final

4 p.m.

Figure skating - Free Dance - Team

5 p.m.

Cross-country skiing - Women's skiathlon

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Great Britain vs. USA

5:30 p.m.

Speed skating - Women's 3000m - Re-air

6 p.m.

Hockey - Women's Group A - USA vs. Finland - Re-air

7 p.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - South Korea vs. USA

8 p.m.

Ski jumping - Women's Normal Hill

9 p.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Norway vs. Italy

Hockey - Women's Group B - Sweden vs. Italy

10:30 p.m.

Luge - Men's Singles Luge - Runs 1-2 - Re-air

11 p.m.

Hockey - Women's Group A - USA vs. Finland - Re-air

For more Olympics updates, check out the ESPN hub page.