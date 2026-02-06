2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 7 schedule: Milan Cortina events

The 2026 Winter Olympics are in full swing this weekend with curling, luge, speed skating and more events in action.
Fans can tune into Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full Feb. 7 schedule below:
*All times Eastern
4:05 a.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Great Britain vs. Canada
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Switzerland vs. Sweden
4:30 a.m.
Freestyle skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying
5:30 a.m.
Alpine skiing - Men's Downhill
Alpine skiing - Women's Downhill - Training
6:10 a.m.
Hockey - Women's Group B - Germany vs. Japan
6:45 a.m.
Freestyle skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying
7 a.m.
Cross-country skiing - Women's Skiathlon
7:30 a.m.
Luge - Women's Singles - Training
8 a.m.
Freestyle skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying
8:35 a.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Estonia vs. Norway
Curing - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Great Britain vs. USA
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - South Korea vs. Czechia
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Sweden vs. Italy
8:40 a.m.
Hockey - Women's Group B - Sweden vs. Italy
10 a.m.
Speed skating - Women's 3000m
10:40 a.m.
Hockey - Women's Group A - USA vs. Finland
11 a.m.
Luge - Men's Singles Luge - Run 1
11:30 a.m.
Freestyle skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying
11:45 a.m.
Ski jumping - Women's Normal Hill
12:15 p.m.
Figure skating - Training
12:30 p.m.
Luge - Men's Singles Luge - Run 2
1 p.m.
Freestyle skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying (Re-air)
1:05 p.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Canada vs. Estonia
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Czechia vs. Switzerland
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Norway vs. Italy
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - South Korea vs. USA
1:30 p.m.
Snowboarding - Men's Big Air - Final
1:45 p.m.
Figure skating - Men's Short - Team
2:45 p.m.
Luge - Men's Singles - Runs 1-2
3:10 p.m.
Hockey - Women's Group A - Switzerland vs. Canada
3:15 p.m.
Snowboarding - Men's Big Air - Final
4 p.m.
Figure skating - Free Dance - Team
5 p.m.
Cross-country skiing - Women's skiathlon
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Great Britain vs. USA
5:30 p.m.
Speed skating - Women's 3000m - Re-air
6 p.m.
Hockey - Women's Group A - USA vs. Finland - Re-air
7 p.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - South Korea vs. USA
8 p.m.
Ski jumping - Women's Normal Hill
9 p.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Norway vs. Italy
Hockey - Women's Group B - Sweden vs. Italy
10:30 p.m.
Luge - Men's Singles Luge - Runs 1-2 - Re-air
11 p.m.
Hockey - Women's Group A - USA vs. Finland - Re-air
