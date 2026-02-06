        <
        >

          2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 7 schedule: Milan Cortina events

          Curling is among the many Winter Olympics events taking place on Feb. 7. Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters via Imagn Images
          • ESPN
          Feb 6, 2026, 11:15 PM

          The 2026 Winter Olympics are in full swing this weekend with curling, luge, speed skating and more events in action.

          Fans can tune into Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full Feb. 7 schedule below:

          *All times Eastern

          4:05 a.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Great Britain vs. Canada

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Switzerland vs. Sweden

          4:30 a.m.

          Freestyle skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying

          5:30 a.m.

          Alpine skiing - Men's Downhill

          Alpine skiing - Women's Downhill - Training

          6:10 a.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group B - Germany vs. Japan

          6:45 a.m.

          Freestyle skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying

          7 a.m.

          Cross-country skiing - Women's Skiathlon

          7:30 a.m.

          Luge - Women's Singles - Training

          8 a.m.

          Freestyle skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying

          8:35 a.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Estonia vs. Norway

          Curing - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Great Britain vs. USA

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - South Korea vs. Czechia

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Sweden vs. Italy

          8:40 a.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group B - Sweden vs. Italy

          10 a.m.

          Speed skating - Women's 3000m

          10:40 a.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group A - USA vs. Finland

          11 a.m.

          Luge - Men's Singles Luge - Run 1

          11:30 a.m.

          Freestyle skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying

          11:45 a.m.

          Ski jumping - Women's Normal Hill

          12:15 p.m.

          Figure skating - Training

          12:30 p.m.

          Luge - Men's Singles Luge - Run 2

          1 p.m.

          Freestyle skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualifying (Re-air)

          1:05 p.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Canada vs. Estonia

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Czechia vs. Switzerland

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Norway vs. Italy

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - South Korea vs. USA

          1:30 p.m.

          Snowboarding - Men's Big Air - Final

          1:45 p.m.

          Figure skating - Men's Short - Team

          2:45 p.m.

          Luge - Men's Singles - Runs 1-2

          3:10 p.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group A - Switzerland vs. Canada

          3:15 p.m.

          Snowboarding - Men's Big Air - Final

          4 p.m.

          Figure skating - Free Dance - Team

          5 p.m.

          Cross-country skiing - Women's skiathlon

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Great Britain vs. USA

          5:30 p.m.

          Speed skating - Women's 3000m - Re-air

          6 p.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group A - USA vs. Finland - Re-air

          7 p.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - South Korea vs. USA

          8 p.m.

          Ski jumping - Women's Normal Hill

          9 p.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Norway vs. Italy

          Hockey - Women's Group B - Sweden vs. Italy

          10:30 p.m.

          Luge - Men's Singles Luge - Runs 1-2 - Re-air

          11 p.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group A - USA vs. Finland - Re-air

          For more Olympics updates, check out the ESPN hub page.