The 2026 Winter Olympics are about to get officially under way as the iconic San Siro hosts the much-anticipated opening ceremony - and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

The lighting of the Olympic cauldrons (there's two this year) could be signifying the start of a record breaking Games for Team GB. Bobsleigh pilot Brad Hall and figure skater Lilah Fear are Team GB's flagbearers tonight.

The first events actually got going on Wednesday but don't let that spoil the fun - Mariah Carey is confirmed to be performing and there's sure to be plenty of surprises along the way.

The Winter Olympics marks the beginning of the end for one of football's most iconic stadium.

The San Siro (also known as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza) is set for partial demolition and large-scale redevelopment after nearly a century of use, clearing the way for a shiny new stadium which is due to be completed in 2030.