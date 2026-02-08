2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 9 schedule: Milan Cortina events

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Winter Olympics start the week with hockey, snowboarding, Alpine skiing and more.

Fans can tune in to Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full Feb. 9 schedule below:

*All times Eastern

12:15 a.m.

Biathlon - Mixed 4x6km Relay - Re-air

1:30 a.m.

Figure skating - Teams - Pairs, Women's, Men's Free - Re-air

4:05 a.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Czechia vs. Estonia

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Norway vs. South Korea

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Switzerland vs. Canada

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - USA vs. Italy

4:30 a.m.

Alpine skiing - Men's Team Combined - Downhill

5:45 a.m.

Alpine skiing - Women's Downhill - Re-air

6:10 a.m.

Hockey - Women's Group B - Japan vs. Italy

6:30 a.m.

Freestyle skiing - Women's Slopestyle - Final

7:00 a.m.

Luge - Women's Doubles - Training

7:50 a.m.

Alpine skiing - Men's Team Combined - Slalom

8 a.m.

Figure skating - Training

9 a.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Italy vs. USA

10:40 a.m.

Hockey - Women's Group B - Germany vs. France

11 a.m.

Luge - Women's Singles - Run 1

11:20 a.m.

Figure skating - Rhythm Dance - Warmup

11:30 a.m.

Speedskating - Women's 1000m

Noon

Curling - Mixed Doubles Semifinal

Ski jumping - Men's Normal Hill

12:05 p.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Semifinal

12:30 p.m.

Luge - Women's Singles - Run 2

12:45 p.m.

Alpine skiing - Men's Team Combined - Downhill/Slalom

1:20 p.m.

Figure skating - Rhythm Dance - Part 1

1:30 p.m.

Snowboarding - Women's Big Air - Final

2:40 p.m.

Figure skating - Rhythm Dance - Part 2

Hockey - Women's Group A - Switzerland vs. USA

3:10 p.m.

Hockey - Women's Group A - Canada vs. Czechia

5 p.m.

Hockey - Women's Group A - Canada vs. Czechia - Re-air

5:30 p.m.

Ski jumping - Men's Normal Hill

6:30 p.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Semifinal

6:45 p.m.

Speedskating - Women's 1000m - Re-air

8 p.m.

Luge - Women's Singles - Runs 1-2 - Re-air

8:45 p.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Semifinal - Re-air

10:15 p.m.

Ski jumping - Men's Normal Hill - Re-air

11 p.m.

Hockey - Women's Group A - Switzerland vs. USA - Re-air

