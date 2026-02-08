2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 9 schedule: Milan Cortina events

The 2026 Winter Olympics start the week with hockey, snowboarding, Alpine skiing and more.
Fans can tune in to Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full Feb. 9 schedule below:
*All times Eastern
12:15 a.m.
Biathlon - Mixed 4x6km Relay - Re-air
1:30 a.m.
Figure skating - Teams - Pairs, Women's, Men's Free - Re-air
4:05 a.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Czechia vs. Estonia
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Norway vs. South Korea
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Switzerland vs. Canada
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - USA vs. Italy
4:30 a.m.
Alpine skiing - Men's Team Combined - Downhill
5:45 a.m.
Alpine skiing - Women's Downhill - Re-air
6:10 a.m.
Hockey - Women's Group B - Japan vs. Italy
6:30 a.m.
Freestyle skiing - Women's Slopestyle - Final
7:00 a.m.
Luge - Women's Doubles - Training
7:50 a.m.
Alpine skiing - Men's Team Combined - Slalom
8 a.m.
Figure skating - Training
9 a.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Italy vs. USA
10:40 a.m.
Hockey - Women's Group B - Germany vs. France
11 a.m.
Luge - Women's Singles - Run 1
11:20 a.m.
Figure skating - Rhythm Dance - Warmup
11:30 a.m.
Speedskating - Women's 1000m
Noon
Curling - Mixed Doubles Semifinal
Ski jumping - Men's Normal Hill
12:05 p.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Semifinal
12:30 p.m.
Luge - Women's Singles - Run 2
12:45 p.m.
Alpine skiing - Men's Team Combined - Downhill/Slalom
1:20 p.m.
Figure skating - Rhythm Dance - Part 1
1:30 p.m.
Snowboarding - Women's Big Air - Final
2:40 p.m.
Figure skating - Rhythm Dance - Part 2
Hockey - Women's Group A - Switzerland vs. USA
3:10 p.m.
Hockey - Women's Group A - Canada vs. Czechia
5 p.m.
Hockey - Women's Group A - Canada vs. Czechia - Re-air
5:30 p.m.
Ski jumping - Men's Normal Hill
6:30 p.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Semifinal
6:45 p.m.
Speedskating - Women's 1000m - Re-air
8 p.m.
Luge - Women's Singles - Runs 1-2 - Re-air
8:45 p.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Semifinal - Re-air
10:15 p.m.
Ski jumping - Men's Normal Hill - Re-air
11 p.m.
Hockey - Women's Group A - Switzerland vs. USA - Re-air
