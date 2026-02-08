        <
          2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 9 schedule: Milan Cortina events

          The 2026 Winter Olympics run from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Feb 8, 2026, 11:06 PM

          The 2026 Winter Olympics start the week with hockey, snowboarding, Alpine skiing and more.

          Fans can tune in to Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full Feb. 9 schedule below:

          *All times Eastern

          12:15 a.m.

          Biathlon - Mixed 4x6km Relay - Re-air

          1:30 a.m.

          Figure skating - Teams - Pairs, Women's, Men's Free - Re-air

          4:05 a.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Czechia vs. Estonia

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Norway vs. South Korea

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Switzerland vs. Canada

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - USA vs. Italy

          4:30 a.m.

          Alpine skiing - Men's Team Combined - Downhill

          5:45 a.m.

          Alpine skiing - Women's Downhill - Re-air

          6:10 a.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group B - Japan vs. Italy

          6:30 a.m.

          Freestyle skiing - Women's Slopestyle - Final

          7:00 a.m.

          Luge - Women's Doubles - Training

          7:50 a.m.

          Alpine skiing - Men's Team Combined - Slalom

          8 a.m.

          Figure skating - Training

          9 a.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Round-Robin - Italy vs. USA

          10:40 a.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group B - Germany vs. France

          11 a.m.

          Luge - Women's Singles - Run 1

          11:20 a.m.

          Figure skating - Rhythm Dance - Warmup

          11:30 a.m.

          Speedskating - Women's 1000m

          Noon

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Semifinal

          Ski jumping - Men's Normal Hill

          12:05 p.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Semifinal

          12:30 p.m.

          Luge - Women's Singles - Run 2

          12:45 p.m.

          Alpine skiing - Men's Team Combined - Downhill/Slalom

          1:20 p.m.

          Figure skating - Rhythm Dance - Part 1

          1:30 p.m.

          Snowboarding - Women's Big Air - Final

          2:40 p.m.

          Figure skating - Rhythm Dance - Part 2

          Hockey - Women's Group A - Switzerland vs. USA

          3:10 p.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group A - Canada vs. Czechia

          5 p.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group A - Canada vs. Czechia - Re-air

          5:30 p.m.

          Ski jumping - Men's Normal Hill

          6:30 p.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Semifinal

          6:45 p.m.

          Speedskating - Women's 1000m - Re-air

          8 p.m.

          Luge - Women's Singles - Runs 1-2 - Re-air

          8:45 p.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Semifinal - Re-air

          10:15 p.m.

          Ski jumping - Men's Normal Hill - Re-air

          11 p.m.

          Hockey - Women's Group A - Switzerland vs. USA - Re-air

          For more Olympics updates, check out the ESPN hub page.