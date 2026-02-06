Milan Cortina Winter Olympics open with multi-site ceremony

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Featuring tributes to da Vinci and Dante, Puccini and Pausini, Armani and Fellini, pasta and vino, and other iconic tastes of Italian culture -- plus Mariah Carey hitting all the high notes in "Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu" aka "Volare" -- an unprecedented four-site, dual-cauldron opening ceremony got the Milan Cortina Olympics officially started Friday.

Allowing athletes to participate in the Parade of Nations at the mountain locales for the most spread-out Winter Games in history created what perhaps was an unintended consequence: Zero competitors from any of the first five countries announced actually showed up at the main hub, Milan's San Siro soccer stadium.

While signs bearing the names of Greece -- which always leads the procession as the birthplace of the Olympics -- Albania, Andorra, Saudi Arabia and Argentina were carried into the home of Serie A soccer titans AC Milan and Inter Milan, there were no athletes from those places around. Instead, they were participating at simultaneous festivities held at Cortina d'Ampezzo in the heart of the Dolomites, Livigno in the Alps, and Predazzo in the autonomous province of Trento.

Athletes from the United States take part in the parade during the opening ceremony for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Matthias Schrader/AP

The ceremony's organizers have said they sought to convey themes of harmony and peace, seeking to represent the city-mountain dichotomy of the particularly unusual setup for these Olympics while also trying to appeal to a sense of unity at a time of global tensions. South African actor Charlize Theron and Italian rapper Ghali delivered messages of peace toward the end of the night.

The loudest greeting from the crowd of more than 61,000 at San Siro was, naturally, for host Italy, which walked in last, to an electronic version of "The Barber of Seville."

The ceremony was already nearly three hours old -- and not yet done -- by the time Italian President Sergio Mattarella officially declared the Milan Cortina Games open following a speech by new International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry, the first woman to lead the IOC.

"Thank you for believing in the magic of the Olympic Games," she said.

Soon, tenor Andrea Bocelli's voice was belting out Puccini's "Nessun Dorma" and its closing refrain of "Vincerò," Italian for "I will win!" As he concluded, torch bearers headed out of the arena to light a cauldron at the Arch of Peace, 2½ miles from San Siro.

One symbol of how far-flung things are at these Olympics: Instead of the usual one cauldron that is lit and burns throughout the Games, there were going to be two, both intended as an homage to Leonardo da Vinci's geometric studies. The other is 250 miles away in Cortina.

The people given the honor of lighting both was a closely guarded secret, as is usually the case at any Olympics. At the 2006 Turin Games, it was Italian cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo.

The full collection of competition venues for the next two-plus weeks dot an area of about 8,500 square miles, roughly the size of the entire state of New Jersey. The multi-city ceremony format Friday allowed up-in-the-mountains sports such as Alpine skiing, bobsled, curling and snowboarding to be represented without requiring folks to make the several-hours-long trek to Milan.

It didn't exactly feel like a Winter Games in the country's financial capital, where the temperature was a tad below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and the sky was a crisp, clear azure all afternoon Friday. Not a trace of clouds, let alone snow.

As Italy welcomed the world by displaying symbols of its heritage, the show produced by Olympic ceremony veteran Marco Balich began with dancers from the academy of the famed Milan opera house Teatro alla Scala reimagining 18th-century sculptor Antonio Canova's marble works.

The opening ceremony for the Milan Cortina Olympics featured a runway walk by models wearing creations by the late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

People wearing oversized, mascot-style heads representing opera composers Giacomo Puccini, Gioachino Rossini and Giuseppe Verdi appeared on the central stage, before giant paint tubes floated above and dropped silk of red, blue and yellow -- the primary colors -- before an early parade of various-color-wearing characters arrived in the stadium. They represented music and art, literature and architecture, appreciations for beauty and history and, above all, "La Dolce Vita" (loosely, Italian for "The Good Life" and the name of a 1960 film by Federico Fellini).

There were references to ancient Rome, the Renaissance, the Venice Carnival and the country's noted traditions in various areas such as cuisine and literature, such as "Pinocchio" and Dante's "Inferno."

A runway walk showcased outfits -- created by the late fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died last year at 91 -- in the colors of Italy's flag: red, green and white. And balladeer Laura Pausini sang Italy's national anthem.

Carey got loud cheers in Milan as she sang in Italian. In Cortina, hundreds of fans sang along with her, and a roar emerged when they realized she was performing the song with the "Volare" refrain.

Another local touch: Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore, of "White Lotus" fame, led a segment that took viewers through a century of past Olympics, with examples of evolving equipment, sportswear and music. And actress and comedian Brenda Lodigiani demonstrated the popular Italian hand gestures often used to communicate in place of words.

